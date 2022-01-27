BFF condole death of fans of deadly Cameroon stadium crush

Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of football spectators of deadly Cameroon stadium crush at Olembe stadium in the capital of Yaounde, Cameroon.

At least eight football fans were killed and 38 people injured at the Yaounde Olembe Stadium in Cameroon on Monday last before the host nation's round of 16-match in the Africa Cup of Nations.

In a condolence message today, BFF's president Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin, BFF's senior vice president, BFF's vice presidents, BFF's all executive members, BFF's general secretary, BFF's standing committee, BFF's officials and employees expressed deep sadness at the death football fans and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved families. -BSS





