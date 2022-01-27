Video
Javier to visit Fortis sports ground today

Published : Thursday, 27 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73

National football team's head coach Javier Cabrera will visit Fortis Sports ground today (Wednesday) afternoon at Beraid in the city's Badda.
The head coach will also meet the officials of the ground. Bangladesh Football Federation's (BFF) technical director Paul Thomas Smalley will also be with the head coach and meet the officials.
Earlier, Javier visited Abahani Club, BFF's Elite Academy in Kamalapur, Uttar Baridhara Club and Saif Sporting Club and meet the club's players and officials.
The Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) will begin from February 3 at seven venues across the country. Before start of the league, the coach will visit all the participating clubs of BPL and see their training session and meet players and officials of the clubs.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

