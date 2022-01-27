16th National Wushu C’ship begins today

16th National Wushu Championship begins from today (Thursday) at Shaheed Suhrawardy Indoor Stadium in the city's Mirpur.

Bangladesh Wushu Federation's (BWF) president and Bangladesh Awami League's Publicity and publication secretary heroic freedom fighter Dr Abdus Sobhan Golap, MP, is expected to inaugurate the four-day meet as the chief guest while NEN Group's chairman Sheikh Efaz Ahmed will present in the inaugural ceremony as the special guest.

BWF's senior vice president advocate Mohammad Kamal Hossain will preside over the opening ceremony while BWF's general secretary and South Asian Wushu Federation joint secretary Mohammad Dulal Hossain will officiate the inauguration ceremony.

A total of 500 players, coaches and officials of thirty three teams including four services teams and twenty nine district and divisional sports associations will compete in the championship, sponsored by China-Bangla Ceramics Industries Limited and organized by BWF.

The championship will end on January 30 with Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, MP, is expected to present in the closing ceremony as the chief guest and distribute the prizes.

During the competition, it has been made mandatory to follow the health rule by the guideline of health department of the government.










