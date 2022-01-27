Video
Thursday, 27 January, 2022, 1:55 AM
Home Back Page

BNP-Jamaat hired lobbyists to stop US aid to BD: FM

Published : Thursday, 27 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44

BNP and Jamaat had appointed eight firms to lobby with the United States against providing aid and development assistance to Bangladesh, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen told the parliament on Wednesday.
He said this while delivering his statement under section 300 of the rules of procedure of parliament.
He said that the government has also proof that the BNP through appointing lobbyists was involved in imposing US sanctions on Rab and appeal to the United Nations Department of Peace Operations to ban Rab from UN peacekeeping missions.
"sadly, BNP appointed lobbyists have provided such statements against Bangladesh that would offend the people of the country. BNP has told them (US) that security of the USA will be hindered due to Bangladesh. How can they write this? Shame on them (BNP)," the minister said.
Momen said that as per the US law hiring lobbyist in the United States is legal. India, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and other countries and many organisations of the world appoint lobbyists to improve political and economic relations.
"But here the main issue is the purpose of hiring lobbyist (by BNP)," he said.
The foreign minister said that BNP-Jamaat had appointed a total of 8 lobbyist firms in the United States.
In 2014, Jamaat hired a firm to stop the trial of war criminals. For this they paid one and a half lakh dollars. They hired another lobbyist firm to stop the trial process.



« PreviousNext »

