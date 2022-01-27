Asia must spend $2.5t annually to meet 2050 net-zero climate deadline: Research

To heed the warnings of climate scientists and achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, governments and business will need to spend US $ 3.5 trillion more annually than they are spending now on infrastructure such as clean energy farms, a more efficient electric grid, and low- carbon transport by mid-century, according to a report by McKinsey, one of the world's most influential consulting firms.

Some $ 2.5 trillion annually-half the gross domestic product ( GDP) of Japan-will need to be spent in Asia between 2021 to 2050, which amounts to 27 per cent of the global average spending needed each year, said the report.

Meetng the mid-century carbon neutral goal is essential if the planet is to avoid the worst consequences of a warming world, such as calamitous extreme weather. Extreme weather events resulted in record economic damage last year.

The report stated that spending on physical assets to achieve carbon neutrality, world would require a total of $275 trillion globally through to 2050- approximately $9.2 trillion per year, equivalent to three times the GDP of India- as high carbon-emitting economic activity is phased down and low-emissions activities ramped up.

Currently, about two-thirds of energy and land spending is on high-emissions products land infrastructure. That proportion will need to be reversed- with 70 per cent of spending going on low-carbon infrastructure over the next 29 years.

The transition cost could be much higher if the shift to a low-carbon society is disorderly and disrupted by shocks such as energy shortages and price increases. It will also be unevenly distributed between in fossil-fuel-dependent developing countries, the report cautioned.

McKinsey's calculation on Asia's climate related spending echoes the findings of a report from consultancy Wood MacKenzie, published earlier this week, which finds that major Asian economics including China, India and Indonesia will feel economic pain from the energy transition, with China's economy to shrink by $20 trillion- three quarters of its GDP in 2020.

Asia's key economics, including Japan (2050), China (2060), Indonesia (2060) and India (2070) have set net-zero emissions targets, although observers have cast doubt over the credibility of these targets, because of a lack of detail in how they will be met.







