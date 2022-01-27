BD seeks UN's effective role  in resolving Rohingya crisis

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen said the prolonged presence of the Rohingyas in Bangladesh is creating security problems such as human and drug trafficking with ramifications across the region.

He made this comment at a virtual meeting with the newly appointed UN's Special Envoy on Myanmar Noeleen Heyzer on Tuesday, a foreign ministry press release said on Wednesday.

During the meeting he expressed disappointment that in the fifth year of Rohingya crisis as Bangladesh still grappling with multiple challenges of hosting more than a million forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals.

However, he urged the United Nations (UN) to play an effective role in a durable solution to the protracted Rohingya crisis, the release said.

Masud emphasized that the office of the special envoy should work towards creating conducive conditions in Myanmar for the return of the Rohingyas in safety and security. Commending Bangladesh's exceptional humanitarian gesture, the special envoy conveyed her sincere thanks and gratitude to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for demonstrating the highest level of humanity by hosting more than a million persecuted Myanmar nationals. She shed some lights on her priorities and future plans.

She also assured that Rohingya issue would remain high on her agenda.

Noeleen Heyzer was appointed as the UN Secretary General's Special Envoy on Myanmar in October 2021.









