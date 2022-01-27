BD needs laws like South Korea to prevent smuggling: Minister



Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzak said, "Government officials including traders are smuggling huge sums of money through over-invoicing (importing goods at higher prices) and under-invoicing."

The Customs department has a big role to play in preventing this smuggling. Customs needs to work on how to reduce money laundering. Like South Korea, Bangladesh also needs to legislate to stop money laundering. Exemplary punishment must be given. So that traders cannot smuggle money abroad in any way.

The Agriculture Minister was speaking as the chief guest at a function on the occasion of International Customs Day on Wednesday at Hotel Intercontinental in the capital. The event was organized by NBR.

National Board of Revenue (NBR) Chairman Abu Hena Rahmatul Munim, presided over by the programme besides 20 Customs officials and organizations including the Economic Reporters Forum were awarded the Certificate of Merit Award by the World Customs Organization. State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury was also present on the occasion.

"Businessmen or government employees are smuggling the country's money abroad through corruption," he said. Here customs can play a much bigger role besides digitization will play an important role here. If the system is digital, the chances of tax evasion are reduced. So we need to increase our efficiency and reduce the chances of cheating."

"You have to take an oath not to allow traders to smuggle money abroad in any way," he told Customs officials. How is it possible that South Korea has developed so much? Money laundering was a major form of punishment in their country. Through this they have shifted to heavy industry by protecting foreign exchange. So we also have to be strict about money laundering."

The NBR Chairman said there was a lot of talk about the tax-to-GDP ratio. A study conducted last year found that the tax-to-GDP ratio never exceeds 9 per cent. Even then, businessmen as well as government agencies applied for tax exemption.







