Thursday, 27 January, 2022, 1:54 AM
Home Back Page

India's 73rd Republic Day celebrated in city

Published : Thursday, 27 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Diplomatic Correspondent

Indian High Commission has celebrated its country's 73rd Republic Day at the Chancery premises on Wednesday. Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram K. Dioraiswami unfurled the national flag and read out the President's address to the Nation, an Indian high commission press release said.  
Members of the Indian Community in Dhaka joined the Republic Day celebrations, following Covid-19 protocols and presented a singing programme of patriotic songs, it added.


