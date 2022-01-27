Video
Home Back Page

Buddhadeb, Sandhya  decline Padma awards

Published : Thursday, 27 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM

NEW DELHI, Jan 26: A total of four Padma Vibhushans, 17 Padma Bhushans and 107 Padma Shri awards have been conferred this year. While most accepted the awards gracefully, former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee refused to accept it. Singer Sandhya Mukhopadhyay's family claimed she was offered the award but did not accept it. The award list did not have her name.
Bhattacharjee, 77, and veteran actor Victor Banerjee were among the 17 people named for the Padma Bhushan from West Bengal. To be sure, a third Padma Bhushan recipient, Ustad Rashid Khan, lives in Bengal but in the home ministry list, is classified under Uttar Pradesh where he was born.
"I do not know anything about the Padma Bhushan award. Nobody said anything to me about this. If I have been given the award, then I refuse it," Bhattacharjee said in a short statement circulated by the Communist Party of India (Marxist), or CPI(M).
Singing legend Sandhya Mukherjee also known as Sandhya Mukhopadhyay on Tuesday refused an offer of a Padma Shri award when she was contacted by the central government officials telephonically for her acquiesce.
Her daughter Soumi Sengupta said Mukherjee told the senior official who called from Delhi that she was not willing to be named as a Padma Shri recipient on being contacted seeking her consent to being named a Padma Shri in the Republic Day awards list. Sengupta said, "At the age of 90, with a singing career spanning over about eight decades, being chosen for Padma Shri is demeaning for a singer of her stature."
She further added, "Padma Shri is more deserving for a junior artiste, not 'Gitasree' Sandhya Mukhopadhyay. Her family and all the lovers of her songs feel." Interestingly, Mukherjee's long time collaborator and acclaimed singer and composer Hemanta Mukhopadhyay had also rejected the Padma award.     PTI


