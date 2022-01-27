

Buddhadeb, Sandhya decline Padma awards

Bhattacharjee, 77, and veteran actor Victor Banerjee were among the 17 people named for the Padma Bhushan from West Bengal. To be sure, a third Padma Bhushan recipient, Ustad Rashid Khan, lives in Bengal but in the home ministry list, is classified under Uttar Pradesh where he was born.

"I do not know anything about the Padma Bhushan award. Nobody said anything to me about this. If I have been given the award, then I refuse it," Bhattacharjee said in a short statement circulated by the Communist Party of India (Marxist), or CPI(M).

Singing legend Sandhya Mukherjee also known as Sandhya Mukhopadhyay on Tuesday refused an offer of a Padma Shri award when she was contacted by the central government officials telephonically for her acquiesce.

Her daughter Soumi Sengupta said Mukherjee told the senior official who called from Delhi that she was not willing to be named as a Padma Shri recipient on being contacted seeking her consent to being named a Padma Shri in the Republic Day awards list. Sengupta said, "At the age of 90, with a singing career spanning over about eight decades, being chosen for Padma Shri is demeaning for a singer of her stature."

She further added, "Padma Shri is more deserving for a junior artiste, not 'Gitasree' Sandhya Mukhopadhyay. Her family and all the lovers of her songs feel." Interestingly, Mukherjee's long time collaborator and acclaimed singer and composer Hemanta Mukhopadhyay had also rejected the Padma award. PTI











