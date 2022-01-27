Video
Home Back Page

Bangabandhu Tunnel to be ready for traffic in August

Published : Thursday, 27 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 26: The first ever tunnel under the river Karnaphuli of the country is expected to be opened for traffic in August this year.
In this connection, the works of the two-tube Bangabandhu Tunnel have been progressing fast.
Harunur Rashid Chowdhury, Project Director of Bangabandhu Tunnel told the Daily Observer that slab casting of 2450 metre long first tube has so far been completed. Presently, concrete casting has been going on, he said. Meanwhile, the slab casting of the second tube of the tunnel has already begun.
It may be mentioned that boring works of the second tube of the Bangabandhu Tunnel have been completed in October 10 last year.
But with the dynamic step of the authority concerned, the works of the Tunnel have been progressing fast amid pandemic. Project Director claimed that the works of the project have been continuing smoothly amid pandemic COVID and lock down.
He said, "The infrastructural works of two-lane of the first tube have been going smoothly to make it usable for traffic movement."
Harunur Rashid Chowdhury said, "We have been trying to open the First ever tunnel of the country on August next."
It may be mentioned that Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader formally opened the boring works of Second Tube of Bangabandhu Tunnel under Karnaphuli River through Video conference from his official residence on December 12 last year.
The Boring works of the second tube started from Anoawra end which had concluded at Patenga end.
Within ten months, the boring works of the second tube have been completed.  
The Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the boring works of the first tube on February 24 in 2019.
The two tubes comprised of four lanes and each tube measures 35 feet wide and 16 feet high. Bangladesh Bridge Authority is constructing the 3.5 kilometers long country's first-ever four-lane Bangabandhu tunnel under Karnaphuli river with an approach road of 4.89 kilometers alongside 740 meters of bridge linking the main port city with southern regions of Chattogram.
The tunnel is being built at a cost of Taka 9,880crore to turn Chattogram into 'One City Two Towns'.
It will cut the road distance between Chattogram and Cox's Bazar, apart from easing the traffic on Dhaka-Chattogram Highway entering the port city to go to other parts of Chattogram division.


