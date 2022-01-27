14 people killed in road, train accidents

At least 14 people were killed and several others injured in road and train accidents Bogura and Nilphamari on Wednesday.

Our Bogura Correspondent reports that five people on board a CNG-run autorickshaw were killed when a speeding bus rammed the vehicle at Sherpur upazila in Bogura district on Wednesday afternoon. Of the deceased, one was woman and four were men.

The accident happened at Ranirhat crossing on the Dhaka-Bogura Highway under the upazila. Sherpur Fire Service Inspector Nadir Hossain confirmed it.

Quoting locals, he said a Bogura-bound bus of Hanif Paribahan from Dhaka crushed the autorickshaw when overtaking another vehicle in the area, leaving five people dead on the spot. A critically injured person was sent to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital for treatment.

The identities of the deceased could not be known instantly. Sherpur Highway Police Outpost In-Charge Baniul Anam said, "We've taken the bus into custody. However, the driver fled away."

Meanwhile, a motorcyclist was killed when a train hit him at Belgharia railway gate in Kahalu upazila of Bogura. The motorcyclist was killed when the Intercity Express hit Dolanchampa around noon on Wednesday.

Besides, Ashraful Haque Golla, 55, an independent chairman candidate of Sukhanpukur Union Parishad, lost control of a motorcycle in Gabtali upazila of Bogra and was killed.

Our Nilphamari Correspondent added that five people including four women were killed and four others injured when a train hit an auto-rickshaw carrying them at an unauthorised level crossing in the district's Sadar upazila on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Shefali Begum, 35, wife of Ashraf Ali, Chaya Banu, 26, wife of Belal Hossain, Ruma Akter, 25, wife of Mosharraf Hossain and Minara Akter, 22, wife of Arman Hossain. They all were workers of Uttara EPZ. The victims were residents of Daroani Dhanipara village in Sadar upazila.

Abdur Rahman Biswas, Officer-in-Charge of Saidpur Railway Police Station, said the Chilahati-bound Simanta Express from Khulna crashed into the battery-run three-wheeler in Daroani area around 7:00am, leaving one dead on the spot and seven others injured.

The injured were taken to a local hospital where doctors declared two of them dead.

The hospital authorities later referred three of the injured people to Rangpur Medical College Hospital, and another victim died on the way to the medical facility.

Police suspected that the accident occurred due to poor visibility caused by fog while crossing the unmanned level-crossing. Train accidents are common in Bangladesh, many at unmanned level crossings and some due to the poor condition of tracks.

Our Barisal Correspondent added that two students were killed as a passenger bus collided head-on with the motorcycle they were riding on their way to get corona vaccine in Barisal's Gournadi upazila. Another student was injured in the incident.

The accident took place on the Barisal-Dhaka Highway near Barthi Bazar in the upazila around 10:30am on Wednesday.

The deceased have been identified as Antar Bapari, 18, son of Malek Bapari of Barthi area and Redwan Fakir, 18, son of Jalal Fakir of Tarakupi area. They were tenth graders.

Another injured schoolboy was identified as Qayyum Gharami, 18. He is the son of Selim Gharami of the neighbouring Gain Par area.










