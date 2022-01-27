Video
Moulvibazar Business Assoc gets new body

Published : Thursday, 27 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Observer Desk

Moulvibazar Business Assoc gets new body

Moulvibazar Business Assoc gets new body

The election of the new committee for the year 2022 of the Moulvibazar Business Association was held on January 25.
Hazi Syed Md Bashir Uddin and Hazi Ajmal Hossain Bablu made new President and General Secretary respectively of the association.  Alhaj Faruk Ahmed is Senior Vice-President.
The other members of the new committee are: Hazi Mohammad Shahin (Vice-President), Abdur Rahman Mintu (Vice-President), Md Tarique Abdullah (Joint Secretary), Md Zahirul Islam Zahir (Joint Secretary), Mahfuj Alam (Treasurer), Md Masum Chowdhury (Organising Secretary), Syed Md Humayun Kabir Office (Secretary), Md Sohel (Social Welfare and Sports, Literary and Cultural Affairs Secretary), Hazi Md Majibur Rahman (Executive Member) and Md Shahinur Rahman Shahin (Executive Member) among others.



