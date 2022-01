Banking Event

Shahjalal Islami Bank Ltd (SJIBL) Nagarpur Branch Manager Md. Abdul Hakim Mian distributing blankets among winter hit and poor people at Jahanara Rashid Foundation (Orphanage), Ghunupara, Nagarpur and Modinatul Ulum Aminia Islamia Madrasa and Etimkhana in Tangail District recently as a part of CSR activities of the Bank. Local businessmen and the prominent people were also present in the blanket distribution ceremony.