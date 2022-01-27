

Global Economics Ltd awards SBL for entrepreneurship and transformation

A London based worldwide recognized Financial Publication, The Global Economics Limited nominates the financial and non-financial institutions operating in different countries of the world for the award after analyzing their efficiency, capability, strength and financial contribution.

Standard Bank and its Chairman Akram have been awarded in recognition of having been played a significant role in the banking sector of Bangladesh.

In presence of SBL Managing Director and CEO Khondoker Rashed Maqsood; the Chairman of the Bank Kazi Akram Uddin Ahmed received both the prestigious awards in the Annual Global Economics Awards Ceremony, held in Shangri-la Hotel, Dubai on 20 January 2022.

In his comment on this award, KaziAkram Uddin Ahmed, Chairman of the Bank expressed his gratitude to The Global Economics Limited and said "This award indicates to the inner strength of Standard Bank and this international award will encourage us to deliver the best effort for adding value in banking services, to which we are committed for".

"This award is the deserving recognition for Standard Bank to successfully complete the challenging task of transforming the entire operation of a 21 year old bank amid the difficult covid pandemic period. We thank our clients, regulators and stakeholders for their continued confidence in Standard Bank", said Khondoker Rashed Maqsood while expressing his feelings.

Recently the World Marketing Congress awarded the bank with "Business Transformation Award-2021" in the Sustainable Business category at "Global Sustainability Leadership Award 2021" for successfully transforming all of its 138 branches along with all banking operations from conventional banking to Islami Shari`ah Based banking system.

The Global Economics Ltd has awarded KaziAkram Uddin Ahmed, Chairman of Standard Bank Ltd (SBL) as the "Best Entrepreneur in Banking Sector in Bangladesh". The organization has also ascertained SBL as the "Best Bank for Sustainable Business Transformation in Bangladesh" for the year 2021, says a press release.A London based worldwide recognized Financial Publication, The Global Economics Limited nominates the financial and non-financial institutions operating in different countries of the world for the award after analyzing their efficiency, capability, strength and financial contribution.Standard Bank and its Chairman Akram have been awarded in recognition of having been played a significant role in the banking sector of Bangladesh.In presence of SBL Managing Director and CEO Khondoker Rashed Maqsood; the Chairman of the Bank Kazi Akram Uddin Ahmed received both the prestigious awards in the Annual Global Economics Awards Ceremony, held in Shangri-la Hotel, Dubai on 20 January 2022.In his comment on this award, KaziAkram Uddin Ahmed, Chairman of the Bank expressed his gratitude to The Global Economics Limited and said "This award indicates to the inner strength of Standard Bank and this international award will encourage us to deliver the best effort for adding value in banking services, to which we are committed for"."This award is the deserving recognition for Standard Bank to successfully complete the challenging task of transforming the entire operation of a 21 year old bank amid the difficult covid pandemic period. We thank our clients, regulators and stakeholders for their continued confidence in Standard Bank", said Khondoker Rashed Maqsood while expressing his feelings.Recently the World Marketing Congress awarded the bank with "Business Transformation Award-2021" in the Sustainable Business category at "Global Sustainability Leadership Award 2021" for successfully transforming all of its 138 branches along with all banking operations from conventional banking to Islami Shari`ah Based banking system.