US-Bangla Airlines starts Dhaka-Sharjah flights on Sunday

US-Bangla Airlines is set to launch Sharjah flight to UAE, one of the popular destinations in the Middle East. US-Bangla is going to operate flights on Dhaka-Sharjah-Dhaka route initially six days a week as the eleventh international route as part of the pre-plan on January 30, says a press release.

US-Bangla Airlines is going to fulfill the long standing expectations of the expatriate Bangladeshis staying in Sharjah. The decision to conduct a US-Bangla flight in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates as a friendly state will further strengthen the ties between the two countries.

US-Bangla 164-seat Boeing 737-800 aircraft will start flying from Dhaka to Sharjah on Sunday, January 30. The US-Bangla fleet currently has a total of 16 aircraft, including 6 Boeing 737-800 and 7 brand new ATR 72-600.

US-Bangla will leave Dhaka at 9pm every day of the week except Saturday and reach Sharjah directly at 12:30 am local time. On the other hand, it will leave Sharjah for Dhaka on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday at 1.30 am local time and land in Dhaka at 8 am. It will also leave Sharjah for Chattogram at 1.30 am on Monday, Thursday and Saturday and land in Chattogram at 8 am.

US-Bangla Airlines plans to operate flights to various destinations to serve new destinations, especially expatriate Bangladeshis. Following this, it started operating flights to Dubai, United Arab Emirates from 1 February 2021. There are millions of expatriate Bangladeshis in Sharjah, the US-Bangla authorities think that the Dhaka-Sharjah route will be much more attractive to all those passengers in Sharjah like Dubai.

US-Bangla currently operates flights to Dubai, Muscat and Doha, one of the Middle East destinations, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore inhabited by expatriate Bangladeshis, Chennai, Kolkata and Guangzhou, one of the destinations in China. Flight operations on the Bangkok route have been temporarily suspended due to the Corona pandemic. As part of its future plans, US-Bangla Airlines plans to launch flights to Colombo, Delhi, Jeddah, Riyadh, Medina and Dammam soon.

Apart from international routes, US-Bangla operates flights to all domestic routes of Bangladesh, especially from Dhaka to Cox's Bazar, Chattogram, Sylhet, Saidpur, Jashore, Rajshahi and Barishal. Besides, US-Bangla is going to start operating flights from Jashore to Cox's Bazar and from Saidpur to Chattogram.





