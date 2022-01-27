Stocks slide amid volatility as C-19 rages

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) slid amid volatility as investors were active in the both sides of trade amid rising pandemic infections.

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE, edged down slightly by 0.13 points to 7,032, after gaining over 13 points in the previous day. The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, also edged down by 1.17 points to 2612 and the DSE Shariah Index lost a fraction of 0.56 points to 1,504 at the close of the trading.

Some 58 trades were executed at the DSE with a total of 40,265 shares changing hands at the halted price as most of the IPO shareholders were unwilling to sell their stakes hoping for higher profit in future.

Turnover, remained almost the same and amounted to Tk 11.15 billion, which was Tk 11.17 billion in the previous day.

Of the 381 issues traded, 158 advanced, 157 declined and 66 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading board.

A total number of 197,210 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 225.24 million securities.

The market capitalisation of the DSE rose to Tk 5,632 billion on the day which was Tk 5,621 billion in the previous session.

The CSE with the CSE All-Share Price Index (CASPI) lost 38 points to 20,597 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) lost 25 points to 12,371 at the close.

Of the issues traded, 140 advanced, 133 declined and 36 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 8.11 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 268 million.



















