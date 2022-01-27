Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 27 January, 2022, 1:53 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Stocks slide amid volatility as C-19 rages

Published : Thursday, 27 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15
Business Correspondent

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) slid amid volatility as investors were active in the both sides of trade amid rising pandemic infections.
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE, edged down slightly by 0.13 points to 7,032, after gaining over 13 points in the previous day. The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, also edged down by 1.17 points to 2612 and the DSE Shariah Index lost a fraction of 0.56 points to 1,504 at the close of the trading.
Some 58 trades were executed at the DSE with a total of 40,265 shares changing hands at the halted price as most of the IPO shareholders were unwilling to sell their stakes hoping for higher profit in future.
Turnover, remained almost the same and amounted to Tk 11.15 billion, which was Tk 11.17 billion in the previous day.
Of the 381 issues traded, 158 advanced, 157 declined and 66 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading board.
A total number of 197,210 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 225.24 million securities.
The market capitalisation of the DSE rose to Tk 5,632 billion on the day which was Tk 5,621 billion in the previous session.
The CSE with the CSE All-Share Price Index (CASPI) lost 38 points to 20,597 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) lost 25 points to 12,371 at the close.
Of the issues traded, 140 advanced, 133 declined and 36 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 8.11 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 268 million.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Event
Global Economics Ltd awards SBL for entrepreneurship and transformation
US-Bangla Airlines starts Dhaka-Sharjah flights on Sunday
Stocks slide amid volatility as C-19 rages
Used cars turn to gold as Lankan economy skids on the edge
Businesses face challenges of inept administration: CPD
C-19 panel suggests to pause trade fair, delay book fair
LankaBangla Foundation distributes bicycle among female students


Latest News
US warns firms over doing business in Myanmar
SUST problems will be solved soon, says Dipu Moni
BNP has no outline on politics, elections: Quader
Russia ruling party urges leadership to arm Ukraine separatists
Heavy rain paralyses life, causes waterlogging, traffic chaos in Dhaka
Govt providing booster dose considering pandemic situation: PM
Body formed to probe zebras’ deaths at Safari Park
Five former SUST students released on bail
'Life is beautiful', says Fakhrul as he turns 74
2 bus drivers held over Moghbazar road crash
Most Read News
5 SUST students held in Dhaka for financing strikers in Sylhet
Bangladesh-Russia partnership fully meets their common interests: Russian FM
Child orator Rafiqul indicted in DSA case
Bangladesh’s apparel market in Europe
Biden warns Putin with sanctions over Ukraine
Pfizer, BioNTech start trial of omicron-targeted vaccine
Three killed, six injured in Nilphamari train crash
Xi: China's low carbon push must guarantee energy, food security
SUST students break hunger strike after 7-day, movement to go on
UN urges Burkina military to free president 'immediately'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft