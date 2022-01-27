Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 27 January, 2022, 1:53 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Used cars turn to gold as Lankan economy skids on the edge

Published : Thursday, 27 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16

COLOMBO, Jan 26: Supermarket shelves are bare and restaurants can't serve meals, but Sri Lanka's economic crisis is a bonanza for used car dealers, with vehicle shortages pushing prices higher than a house in a nice area.
The island nation of 22 million is on the brink of bankruptcy, inflation is red hot and the government has barred a range of "non-essential" imports to save dollars needed to buy food, medicine and fuel.
In the car market, this two-year ban has kept factory-fresh automobiles off local roads, forcing desperate buyers to pay some of the world's highest prices for beaten-up compacts and no-frills family sedans.
Anthony Fernando spent a recent weekend coursing through sales lots in the Colombo outskirts on behalf of his daughter, who has tried to find an affordable set of wheels for nearly a year.
"She was thinking that prices will come down," the 63-year-old told AFP, but now she is "paying for procrastinating".
Prices have gone "beyond the reach of a common person", he said.
A five-year-old Toyota Land Cruiser was on offer online for an eye-watering 62.5 million rupees ($312,500) -- triple the pre-ban rate, and enough to buy a house in a middle-class Colombo neighbourhood or a new luxury apartment in the city centre.
A decade-old Fiat five-seater with a busted engine that might be stripped for parts elsewhere was listed at $8,250 -- more than twice Sri Lanka's average yearly income. "A car and a house are symbols of success," said a grinning Sarath Yapa Bandara, the owner of one of the capital's biggest dealerships.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Event
Global Economics Ltd awards SBL for entrepreneurship and transformation
US-Bangla Airlines starts Dhaka-Sharjah flights on Sunday
Stocks slide amid volatility as C-19 rages
Used cars turn to gold as Lankan economy skids on the edge
Businesses face challenges of inept administration: CPD
C-19 panel suggests to pause trade fair, delay book fair
LankaBangla Foundation distributes bicycle among female students


Latest News
US warns firms over doing business in Myanmar
SUST problems will be solved soon, says Dipu Moni
BNP has no outline on politics, elections: Quader
Russia ruling party urges leadership to arm Ukraine separatists
Heavy rain paralyses life, causes waterlogging, traffic chaos in Dhaka
Govt providing booster dose considering pandemic situation: PM
Body formed to probe zebras’ deaths at Safari Park
Five former SUST students released on bail
'Life is beautiful', says Fakhrul as he turns 74
2 bus drivers held over Moghbazar road crash
Most Read News
5 SUST students held in Dhaka for financing strikers in Sylhet
Bangladesh-Russia partnership fully meets their common interests: Russian FM
Child orator Rafiqul indicted in DSA case
Bangladesh’s apparel market in Europe
Biden warns Putin with sanctions over Ukraine
Pfizer, BioNTech start trial of omicron-targeted vaccine
Three killed, six injured in Nilphamari train crash
Xi: China's low carbon push must guarantee energy, food security
SUST students break hunger strike after 7-day, movement to go on
UN urges Burkina military to free president 'immediately'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft