Thursday, 27 January, 2022, 1:53 AM
Home Business

LankaBangla Foundation distributes bicycle among female students

Published : Thursday, 27 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15
Business Desk

LankaBangla Foundation undertook "Shikha Bicycle Distribution Program 2022" at Ranipukur Union, Birol Upazila, Dinajpur as part of its CSR activities. Under this programme - a total of 100 bicycles were distributed among underprivileged female students of different schools of Ranipukur Union, says a press release.
Head of Human Resources Division,  Hafiz Al Ahad; Head of GIS,  Muhammad Habib Haider; Head of LankaBangla Foundation -  Md. Jahangir Hossain along with Ranipukur Union Parshad Chairman, all Headmasters of respective schools of the area and other respectable persons of the Union were also present during distribution programme.
Shikha is an initiative by LankaBangla Finance that encourages economic empowerment of women of our country. LankaBangla Shikha platform has planned and arranged to provide bicycles among underprivileged female students as school transport to facilitate their education smoothly. This transport facility will definitely help them to attend the school in time regularly at the same time it will give them security & comfort. LankaBangla Foundation extends its support to become the growth partner of women to improve their quality of life, equality in the society and help to transform them into a leader.


