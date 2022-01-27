Business Events

Video
Thursday, 27 January, 2022, 1:52 AM
Published : Thursday, 27 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzaque flanked by State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, NBR Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Munim and FBCCI President Jasim Uddin, handing over the World Customs Organisation Certificate of Merit Award accorded by the National Board Revenue to ERF President Sharmin Rinvy and General Secretary SM Rashidul Islam, who received the award on behalf of Economic Reporters Forum (ERF) at the  Intercontinental Dhaka, hotel on Wednesday.



Summit Group Vice-Chairman Latif Khan (left) handing over a cheque for donation to Dr Samanta Lal Sen (middle) , Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery (SHNIBPS) renowned plastic surgeon Dr Samanta Lal Sen (middle) in Dhaka on Wednesday. Everyday, about 300 patients take service in the Out-Patient Department (OPD) and another 100 patients receive emergency care at the SHNIBPS.


