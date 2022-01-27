Video
Walton launches new model of dual band Wi-Fi router     

Published : Thursday, 27 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 4
Business Desk

Bangladeshi technology products manufacturer Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited  has launched a new model of dual band Wi-Fi router in the market.
The 1200 Mbps router, modeled as 'WR15' comes under the packaging of 'Torongo' brand name. The high-efficient router features 4 high performance 5 dBi antennas along with wide area coverage. The router can provide up to 300 Mbps speed at 2.4GHz band and up to 867 Mbps at 5GHz band, says a press release.
The price of the dual band router is only 2,750 BDT. Customers can buy it from all Walton Plaza and dealer points across the country along with e-commerce platform e-plaza and Walcart. Customers will get 1-year after sales service on the device.
It has multi-user, multi-input and multi-output (MU-MIMO) technology which enables the router to connect more devices at at the same time. The Gigabit Ethernet Ports will let users enjoy maximum speed in wired connections. Its advanced Beamforming technology improves wireless reception and reduces interference for stronger, faster and more reliable wireless connection.  
The device features 3 LAN and 1 WAN Gigabit ports which will let users enjoy maximum speed in wired connections. The router has MAC address filter and black-list facilities for which users can control the access of internet to selected devices and block unwanted devices. 64/128-bit encrypted protection and built-in firewall will protect network from security threats.
Its Omni-Directional Technology ensures coverage in each corner of house or office. In 2.4GHz band, the router can cover 1400-1600 square foot area while in 5GHz band, the coverage will be 700-800 square foot.


