Benapole Customs again falls short of its revenue target

BAENAPOLE, Jan 26: Revenue collection at Benapole Customs House has fallen short of its targeted by Tk509 crore in the first six months of the current fiscal 2021-22 when it was able to realise Tk1,991 crore against Tk2,500 crore target.

However, the Customs House collected Tk101 crore more than its Tk 1889 target for the six months.

During this time, 11,53,034 metric tonnes of goods were imported. Besides, 2,76,003 metric tonnes were exported this time which was 1,76,296 metric tonnes in the first half of 2019-20. Imports have declined slightly during this time compared to last year while exports have increased.

As per Benapole Customs sources, the National Board of Revenue (NBR) has set a revenue target of Tk 6,245 crore against imported goods this year. Earlier, in the fiscal year 2020-21, its target was Tk 6,244.62 crore.

At the end of last fiscal year, Tk 4,143 crore was collected. Although the growth of revenue during the year was higher than other times, it suffered achieving the target by Tk 2,057 crore.

Besides, the shortfall was Tk 3,392 crore against the target in 2019-20 fiscal year while shortfall was Tk1,145 crore in 2018-19 and Tk 179.64 crore in 2017-18.

Experts said it is necessary to develop customs infrastructure and ports infrastructure at Benapole to expand trade and increase revenue. Otherwise, it will never be possible to collect the expected revenue target.

The businessmen on India and Bangladesh side were more interested in trade through this port due to ease of communication. However, due to lack of necessary infrastructure, and rampant extortion traders cannot import products as per the demand causing the revenue to decline.

Sazedur Rahman, general secretary of the Benapole C&F Agent Association, said it will be difficult to collect such a large amount of revenue in the current fiscal year because of the Covid situation while evidence shows even prior to Covid the port always missed its target.

Traders blamed lack of infrastructure for smooth trading at the port. Indian traders have also stopped trading through this port due to mismanagement of Benapole port, said Sazedur.

"Again, Bangladeshi traders alleged of harassment in the cover of parking in India's Kalitala and they are suffering financially. That is why many traders avoid this port," he explained. If the infrastructure at the port can be developed and extortion stopped the port can double revenue targeted, he said bullishly.

An importer, said, "in Kalitala parking area on India side large amount of money is being extorted from trucks carrying imported goods. As a result, it takes 1-2 months for these trucks to enter the country even after paying extortion.

"You have to pay Rs 2,000 per truck per day. I am forced to go to another port by reducing import through Benapole port," said this trader. The security situation at Benapole port is not good enough. Importers have to guard their goods at the port at their own risk. Many traders have stopped their business due to the theft of goods from the port and repeated mysterious fire incidents.

This is why the customs authorities are regularly failing to meet revenue targets on imported goods for the last 8-9 years, alleged the traders.

Matiar Rahman, director of the India-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industries, said it is natural for traders to be interested in import and export trade wherever they can.

He said there are many facilities in Chattogram port, so traders are shifting port gradually. -UNB

"In order to increase the revenue through Benapole port, it is therefore necessary to ensure customs and legal facilities in trading," he added.

Azizur Rahman, commissioner of Benapole Customs House,said traders are paying large amount of money illegally on imported goods at Kalitala parking area. They just stop vehicles carrying imported goods and force them to pay.





