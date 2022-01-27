LG, Rangs launch new campaign with water purifiers

LG Electronics in Bangladesh and RANGS Electronics Limited collaboratively announced a new User Experience Campaign in Bangladesh which will allow consumers to experience the new LG PuriCare Water Purifier, on a trial basis.

The trial period is 10 days long, after which users may keep the product by completing the payment. LG Electronics in Bangladesh Managing Director Peter Ko and RANGS Electronics Limited Managing Director Ekram Hussain announced the launching of the campaign on Tuesday to continue until further notice, says a press release.

LG's True RO Water Purifier uses advanced technology to ensure delivery of safe and hygienic water towards the consumers. These devices feature a unique Dual-Protection Stainless-Steel Tank which ensures the filtered pure water remain fresh & pure for a longer period. The tank is further sealed with an airtight cap which prevents the secondary contamination from air. Water is uniquely preserved through the EverFresh UV+ technology which treats the stored water every 6hours for 75 minutes to deactivate bacteria & revitalize freshness.

The LG Puricare Water Purifier comes in three different SKU and is available at three different price points. The WW140NP comes for 25,990 BDT; WW151NP for 29,990 BDT; and WW172EP costs 37,990 BDT. The units can be found in the retail outlets of Rangs Electronics across the country. Users can avail the campaign offer by calling 09678545454 or by visiting the nearest Rangs Electronics Ltd. Showroom.

LG also offers a user-friendly True Maintenance package with the Puricare Water Purifiers. Through this maintenance package, users can avail after-sales maintenance facilities thrice a year, for absolutely no cost, during the first year of purchase. The service can be retained from the next year onwards at a very affordable cost. The service is highly recommended due to the usage of the technologically advanced Digital Sterilization kit that delivers an optimized and efficient way of cleaning the inside of the device like never before.

The LG Puricare Water Purifier uses an advanced multi-stage RO filtration process that is enhanced with a mineral booster that ensures clean water through a rigorous and robust filtration process. This ensures the removal of big particles like rust stains, dregs and harmful elements like VOCs, chlorine and chloroform, as well as bacteria, viruses, lime salt and heavy metals. The device also features a mineral booster post filtration, where healthy minerals are added to the water to make the water healthier & tastier.















