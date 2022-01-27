Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 27 January, 2022, 1:51 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Most markets see gains as Fed’s big day arrives

Published : Thursday, 27 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

HONG KONG, Jan 26: Most markets rose Wednesday to provide some respite from the hefty selling at the start of the week, with focus on the end of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting later in the day, when traders hope it will provide much-needed guidance on its plans for hiking interest rates.
After weeks of uncertainty, the US central bank will finally deliver its views on the state of the world's top economy and how officials plan to tackle inflation that is now at a four-decade high without knocking its recovery off course.
Minutes from its December gathering pointed to a more hawkish tilt, with plans to speed up the taper of its vast bond-buying programme, the selling of the assets it already has and three or four rate increases before the end of the year.
While boss Jerome Powell pledged any tightening would be carefully calibrated, the prospect of higher borrowing costs has rattled markets across the world with most key indexes deep in the red from the start of the year, with Wall Street particularly hard hit.
His comments after the meeting will be pored over for signs of the Fed's plans, which most commentators believe include a first hike in March.
Analysts were leaning positive ahead of the meeting.
Frances Stacy, at Optimal Capital, told Bloomberg Television that Powell would try to take a less hawkish tone, saying policy would be guided by data while supply chains were improving and inflation showed signs of peaking.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Event
Global Economics Ltd awards SBL for entrepreneurship and transformation
US-Bangla Airlines starts Dhaka-Sharjah flights on Sunday
Stocks slide amid volatility as C-19 rages
Used cars turn to gold as Lankan economy skids on the edge
Businesses face challenges of inept administration: CPD
C-19 panel suggests to pause trade fair, delay book fair
LankaBangla Foundation distributes bicycle among female students


Latest News
US warns firms over doing business in Myanmar
SUST problems will be solved soon, says Dipu Moni
BNP has no outline on politics, elections: Quader
Russia ruling party urges leadership to arm Ukraine separatists
Heavy rain paralyses life, causes waterlogging, traffic chaos in Dhaka
Govt providing booster dose considering pandemic situation: PM
Body formed to probe zebras’ deaths at Safari Park
Five former SUST students released on bail
'Life is beautiful', says Fakhrul as he turns 74
2 bus drivers held over Moghbazar road crash
Most Read News
5 SUST students held in Dhaka for financing strikers in Sylhet
Bangladesh-Russia partnership fully meets their common interests: Russian FM
Child orator Rafiqul indicted in DSA case
Bangladesh’s apparel market in Europe
Biden warns Putin with sanctions over Ukraine
Pfizer, BioNTech start trial of omicron-targeted vaccine
Three killed, six injured in Nilphamari train crash
Xi: China's low carbon push must guarantee energy, food security
SUST students break hunger strike after 7-day, movement to go on
UN urges Burkina military to free president 'immediately'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft