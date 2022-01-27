Most markets see gains as Fed’s big day arrives

HONG KONG, Jan 26: Most markets rose Wednesday to provide some respite from the hefty selling at the start of the week, with focus on the end of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting later in the day, when traders hope it will provide much-needed guidance on its plans for hiking interest rates.

After weeks of uncertainty, the US central bank will finally deliver its views on the state of the world's top economy and how officials plan to tackle inflation that is now at a four-decade high without knocking its recovery off course.

Minutes from its December gathering pointed to a more hawkish tilt, with plans to speed up the taper of its vast bond-buying programme, the selling of the assets it already has and three or four rate increases before the end of the year.

While boss Jerome Powell pledged any tightening would be carefully calibrated, the prospect of higher borrowing costs has rattled markets across the world with most key indexes deep in the red from the start of the year, with Wall Street particularly hard hit.

His comments after the meeting will be pored over for signs of the Fed's plans, which most commentators believe include a first hike in March.

Analysts were leaning positive ahead of the meeting.

Frances Stacy, at Optimal Capital, told Bloomberg Television that Powell would try to take a less hawkish tone, saying policy would be guided by data while supply chains were improving and inflation showed signs of peaking. -AFP

















