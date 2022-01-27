Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 27 January, 2022, 1:51 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Joint working group to brand Bangladesh in Canada

Published : Thursday, 27 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74
Business Correspondent

Joint working group to brand Bangladesh in Canada

Joint working group to brand Bangladesh in Canada

Canada-Bangladesh Joint Working Group (CBJWG) will brand Bangladesh in Canada for boosting bilateral trade and investment as the recent development of the country's economy, has created new potentials for foreign investment in Bangladesh.
However, Canadian investors are not yet aware of this advantage. Therefore, a joint working committee of the two countries will brand Bangladesh in Canada to strengthen investment and trade with Bangladesh.
Nominated members of the committee discussed the issue at a virtual meeting on Tuesday, said a press release.
Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) President Md Jashim Uddin and Co-Founder and Vice Chairman of Consumer Health Nuzhat Tam-Zaman co-chaired the meeting.
Members of the committee opined that with the development of the economy, new potentials for foreign investment have been created in Bangladesh.
The country is now one of the best investment destinations in the region due to its infrastructure facilities, huge domestic market and duty-free facilities in the major markets of the world, they observed.
The previous meeting of the Canada-Bangladesh Joint Working Group identified tourism, ICT, agriculture, agri-food, education, pharmaceuticals and renewable energy as potential sectors for collaboration.
At the meeting, FBCCI President Md. Jashim Uddin called for a new inclusion of the blue economy and plastics sector. The FBCCI Chief said Canada is one of the best countries in the world in ocean economy.
"The country has the expertise and knowledge to use its marine resources in a sustainable manner. On the other hand, Bangladesh has a 710 km long coastline with an exclusive economic zone of 200 nautical miles inside the Bay of Bengal. But most of the resources are untapped. With Canadian investment, technical knowledge and assistance, Bangladesh's economy will move forward by utilizing its marine resources," he added.
The president said the FBCCI would soon submit a sector-wise report on the blue economy, plastics and tourism to the working committee. FBCCI Director Syed Almas Kabir will also submit a report on skills development and information technology at the next meeting.
The two sides agreed to strengthen inter-communication between industry associations to remove trade barriers and increase import-export between two countries.
At the meeting, the entrepreneurs talked about making Canada's Rules of Origin easier to increase exports of Bangladeshi products, while Canada has demanded on-arrival visa facility in Bangladesh to facilitate trade and investment.
During the meeting, a study report on the prospects of Bangladesh's leather, leather products, and footwear export sector in Canada was presented by Director of FBCCI and President of MCCI, Md Saiful Islam.
President of the Saskatchewan Trade and Export Partnership (STEP) Chris Dekker presented another report on Bilateral Trade Enhancement. The next meeting of the committee is scheduled to be held on February 7, 2022.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Event
Global Economics Ltd awards SBL for entrepreneurship and transformation
US-Bangla Airlines starts Dhaka-Sharjah flights on Sunday
Stocks slide amid volatility as C-19 rages
Used cars turn to gold as Lankan economy skids on the edge
Businesses face challenges of inept administration: CPD
C-19 panel suggests to pause trade fair, delay book fair
LankaBangla Foundation distributes bicycle among female students


Latest News
US warns firms over doing business in Myanmar
SUST problems will be solved soon, says Dipu Moni
BNP has no outline on politics, elections: Quader
Russia ruling party urges leadership to arm Ukraine separatists
Heavy rain paralyses life, causes waterlogging, traffic chaos in Dhaka
Govt providing booster dose considering pandemic situation: PM
Body formed to probe zebras’ deaths at Safari Park
Five former SUST students released on bail
'Life is beautiful', says Fakhrul as he turns 74
2 bus drivers held over Moghbazar road crash
Most Read News
5 SUST students held in Dhaka for financing strikers in Sylhet
Bangladesh-Russia partnership fully meets their common interests: Russian FM
Child orator Rafiqul indicted in DSA case
Bangladesh’s apparel market in Europe
Biden warns Putin with sanctions over Ukraine
Pfizer, BioNTech start trial of omicron-targeted vaccine
Three killed, six injured in Nilphamari train crash
Xi: China's low carbon push must guarantee energy, food security
SUST students break hunger strike after 7-day, movement to go on
UN urges Burkina military to free president 'immediately'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft