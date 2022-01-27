Video
NBFIs owes on rise as default loan increases

Published : Thursday, 27 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

At the end of the June quarter, the amount of default loan was Tk10,328 crore in the banking system but   increased to Tk11,757 crore in the following quarter. The non-bank financial institution (NBFI) sector is beginning to face new challenges as the number of default loans is only growing.
According to latest Bangladesh Bank figures the amount of default loans has increased by Tk1429 crore in the first quarter (July-September) of the current fiscal as compared to the fourth quarter (April-June) of the last fiscal FY2021.
As Bangladesh Bank (BB) cancelled the loan moratorium facility in last December, it would increase the number of default loans in the next October-December quarter, bankers warned.
The central bank's data shows that the amount of default loans of NBFIs has reached the tune of Tk11,757 crore after September. At the end of the June quarter, the amount of the default loan was Tk10,328 crore, which was 15.39 percent of the total credit.  "The NBFI sector has been facing an image crisis due to a wide range of corruption in five to seven financial organizations. The crisis has risen in the last two years and I think it is starting to have an effect on the whole sector," said AB Mirza Azizul Islam, economist and former financial adviser to a caretaker government.
There are 34 NBFIs in the country of which six are on the verge of collapse with excessive default loans, provision and principal amount deficit.
The six are Bangladesh Industrial Finance Company (BIFC), Fareast Finance and Investment Limited, FAS Finance and Investment, First Finance Ltd, International Leasing and Financial Services and Premier Leasing and Finance.
The default loans of six NBFIs amounted to Tk6,916.6 crore till June last year, and the total default loan of all 34 NBFIs was Tk10,328 crore. Meanwhile, according to CAMELS rating of the central bank total the six NBFIs default loan is 66.96 percent of their total loans..
A BB official requesting anonymity said: "This rising growth of debt does not seem to stop. As the central bank canceled the loan moratorium facility, the number of default loans is likely to increase further in the December quarter"
"Negligence to scrutinize while giving loans to any business has increased the number of default loans in the whole NBFI sector. However, at the beginning of this year, the surveillance of NBFIs has increased. A BB's directive has also been issued in this regard which is expected to improve the situation in the third quarter (January-March) of the current fiscal year," the official added.
In March last year, the amount of defaulted loans of NBFIs was Tk10,354 crore which fell by Tk26 crore in June.
Former lead economist of World Bank in Dhaka Zahid Hossain said Proshanto Kumar Halder's (PK Halder) money laundering and the government failure to bring him to justice is one of the major reasons behind the ongoing crisis in the NBFI sector.


