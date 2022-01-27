Video
Denmark to help BD improve quality of agri products

Published : Thursday, 27 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Business Correspondent

Danish Ambassador to Bangladesh Ms Winnie Estrup Petersen meets Agriculture Minister Dr Md Abdur Razzaque at his ministry office at the Secretariat on Tuesday.

Danish Ambassador to Bangladesh Ms Winnie Estrup Petersen meets Agriculture Minister Dr Md Abdur Razzaque at his ministry office at the Secretariat on Tuesday.

Denmark has expressed keenness to extend cooperation to Bangladesh for improving the quality of agricultural products and foods aiming at ensuring safe food for all.
The country would also take initiative to invest in the processing of agricultural products in Bangladesh.
Danish Ambassador to Bangladesh Ms Winnie Estrup Petersen expressed the willingness at a meeting with Agriculture Minister Dr Md Abdur Razzaque at his ministry office at the Secretariat on Tuesday, said a press release.
Highlighting the country's unprecedented success in agricultural production, Razzaque said Bangladesh still lags behind in exporting and processing the agricultural goods.
The country has huge potential in exporting and processing mango, pineapple, banana, tomato, potato and vegetables, he said, Danish investment and advanced technical assistance is needed in this regard.
The minister also underscored the need for Danish assistance in food production maintaining the good agricultural practices (GAP).
He also sought cooperation of Denmark in constructing a modern packing house and setting up a state-of-the-art testing lab on two acres of land in Purbachal on the outskirts of the capital.
Assuring Razzaque of extending cooperation towards Bangladesh's agricultural sector, the Danish ambassador said Denmark will take an initiative to send an investment and trade mission to Bangladesh soon after the improvement of Covid-19 situation.
BSS adds: During the meeting, they discussed about mutual cooperation for the development of agriculture, dairy, safe food, food value chain and lab, and reduction of food wastage.
They also agreed to form a working group to identify areas for cooperation in the agricultural sector.
Agriculture Secretary Md Sayedul Islam and Additional Secretary Md Ruhul Amin Talukder and Commercial Counsellor of Denmark Embassy in Dhaka Ali Mushtaq Butt were present at the meeting, among others.


