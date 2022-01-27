Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 27 January, 2022, 1:51 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

NBR to take action over specific allegations against tax officials

Published : Thursday, 27 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
Business Correspondent

Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem

Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) will take action if it receives specific allegations of harassment against revenue officials over value-added tax (VAT), customs, and income tax, said NBR Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem.
"One or two of our officers may have made mistakes or acted improperly. File specific complaints and see if we take any actions or not," he said while speaking at a press conference at the NBR building in the city on Tuesday.
He said that the concerned tax officials and employees of the three departments such as income tax, customs, and VAT have been working tirelessly during this COVID-19 period to ensure smooth flow of export and import trade.
Necessary steps are regularly taken to ensure that international trade is not disrupted in any way due to emergence of a new variant of corona virus, he added.
He said revenue collection from custom duty witnessed a 22.44 percent growth during the first half (July-December) of the current fiscal year (FY22) compared to the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year (FY21).
Revenue from custom duty totalled Taka 41,194 crore during the first half (July-December) of the current fiscal year (FY22)," he mentioned.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Event
Global Economics Ltd awards SBL for entrepreneurship and transformation
US-Bangla Airlines starts Dhaka-Sharjah flights on Sunday
Stocks slide amid volatility as C-19 rages
Used cars turn to gold as Lankan economy skids on the edge
Businesses face challenges of inept administration: CPD
C-19 panel suggests to pause trade fair, delay book fair
LankaBangla Foundation distributes bicycle among female students


Latest News
US warns firms over doing business in Myanmar
SUST problems will be solved soon, says Dipu Moni
BNP has no outline on politics, elections: Quader
Russia ruling party urges leadership to arm Ukraine separatists
Heavy rain paralyses life, causes waterlogging, traffic chaos in Dhaka
Govt providing booster dose considering pandemic situation: PM
Body formed to probe zebras’ deaths at Safari Park
Five former SUST students released on bail
'Life is beautiful', says Fakhrul as he turns 74
2 bus drivers held over Moghbazar road crash
Most Read News
5 SUST students held in Dhaka for financing strikers in Sylhet
Bangladesh-Russia partnership fully meets their common interests: Russian FM
Child orator Rafiqul indicted in DSA case
Bangladesh’s apparel market in Europe
Biden warns Putin with sanctions over Ukraine
Pfizer, BioNTech start trial of omicron-targeted vaccine
Three killed, six injured in Nilphamari train crash
Xi: China's low carbon push must guarantee energy, food security
SUST students break hunger strike after 7-day, movement to go on
UN urges Burkina military to free president 'immediately'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft