NBR to take action over specific allegations against tax officials



Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem

"One or two of our officers may have made mistakes or acted improperly. File specific complaints and see if we take any actions or not," he said while speaking at a press conference at the NBR building in the city on Tuesday.

He said that the concerned tax officials and employees of the three departments such as income tax, customs, and VAT have been working tirelessly during this COVID-19 period to ensure smooth flow of export and import trade.

Necessary steps are regularly taken to ensure that international trade is not disrupted in any way due to emergence of a new variant of corona virus, he added.

He said revenue collection from custom duty witnessed a 22.44 percent growth during the first half (July-December) of the current fiscal year (FY22) compared to the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year (FY21).

Revenue from custom duty totalled Taka 41,194 crore during the first half (July-December) of the current fiscal year (FY22)," he mentioned.















