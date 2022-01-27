Banks seek more time to implement BB-proposed minimum wages

Leaders of the bankers association and bank owners association on Wednesday met Governor of Bangladesh Bank and requested him to extend time for implementation of the minimum wage ceiling of new recruits and other staff member and facilitate discussion on the sensitive issue.

Bankers Association of Bangladesh (BAB) and Association of Bankers Bangladesh (AAB) leaders told the central bank governor at the meeting held at the central bank head quarters that it is not possible for banks to accept the fixed salary rules of Bangladesh Bank now.

They said it will be difficult for bank to implement this decision from March 1. Therefore they wanted time to discuss this issue in more details. The organization hopes that the time will be extended in this regard.

Nazrul Islam Majumder, president of the BAB and chairman of Exim Bank, told this to reporters after a meeting with the central bank governor along with ABB chairman Selim RF Hossain who is also the chief the executive officer (CEO) and managing director of BRAC Bank.

ABB leaders called for reconsideration of some decisions including pay scales and non-dismissal of incompetent employees. Selim RH Hossain said banks will be under pressure to implement the directive at this moment.

Exim Bank Chairman Nazrul Islam Majumder said, they held successful discussion adding that Bangladesh Bank has made an excellent decision for the bank officials. We want to implement this decision considering the socio-economic condition of bankers and the balance sheet of the banks.

But if this decision is implemented now, there may be dissatisfaction among other officials of banks. Moreover, it will be difficult for banks to comply with the central bank's decision from March.

Bangladesh Bank spokesman and executive director Sirajul Islam told reporters that the leaders of the Bankers' Association of Bangladesh had requested for an extension of time to implement the decision. The central bank will consider their plea.

Earlier, on January 20, Bangladesh Bank has fixed the salary at Tk28,000 for trainee officers of all private banks and Tk39,000 at the end of their probation. The minimum wage for employees has been fixed at Tk24,000.







