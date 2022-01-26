Video
DB jackets to get QR codes

Published : Wednesday, 26 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM

The Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police will imprint a barcode or quick response code on each uniform to separate originals from imitations.
The move comes amid reports of scandalous acts using fake DB uniforms, which is distinguished by a
sleeveless jacket worn over regular outfits.
"Criminals can easily replicate the current uniform to pose as DB officers and carry out crimes like mugging and kidnapping," AKM Hafiz Akter, additional commissioner at DMP's Detective Branch, said on Tuesday.
"We are taking the matter seriously and bringing the changes," he said and added that several other safety measures will be put in effect to stop the crimes tied to the replicated DB uniforms.
Information on all DB personnel will be available on a server. The identity of an official can be traced by scanning the QR codes through a mobile app. Fake codes will return the message "invalid QR code".
On when DB officers will sport the new outfit, DMP Additional Commission (logistics) Masum Rabbani said, "We need more expert opinions as there are technical aspects to it."
    -bdnews24.com


