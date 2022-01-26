Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 26 January, 2022, 11:32 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest SUST students break hunger strike after 7-day      
Home Front Page

Plastic litter could triple and outweigh fish in oceans by 2040: Study

Published : Wednesday, 26 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 177
Staff Correspondent

Plastic pollution will outweigh the fish in the world's oceans in the coming decades, revealed a study that called for a global plastics treaty to stem the tide of the world's pollution.
The report by-United Kingdom-based non-governmental organization Environmental Investiga-tion Agency (EIA), comes weeks before the United Nations Environment Assembly ( UNEA), in Nairobi, Kenya, where member states are set to negotiate a treaty on plastic pollution on a global scale.
There are around 700 million tonnes of fish in the
ocean,  by 2025, but there will be an estimated 250 million tonnes of plastic in the sea, according to the report titled connecting the dots: Plastic pollution and the planetary emergency.
Plastics could increase to about 700 million tonnes by 2040, and by mid-century, marine litter will likely far exceed the weight of all fish in every ocean on earth, said that agency, which investigates and campaigns against environmental crime and abuse.
"There is a deadly ticking clock counting swiftly down," said Tom Gammage, EIA's oceans campaigner and lead author of the report,
"The air we breathe now contains plastic micro particles; there is plastic in Arctic snow, plastic in soils and plastic in our food,"
The United Nations Environmental Programme ( UNEP), has identified climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution as three "existential environmental l threats," . Pollution is the only pillar that lacks a policy from UN member states to curb the waste crisis, the UN has dedicated multilateral environmental  agreements to tackle climate change and biodiversity loss for nearly three decades.
In November last year, there was no discussion at the 29th Conference of Parties  ( COP) about plastic waste despite the established connection between its production and related greenhouse gas emissions, the study said.
The Convention on Biological Diversity ( CBD), COP15 will convene later that year to negotiate the future biodiversity agenda, one of the targets of which is to eliminate plastic waste discharges, although  "It is unclear how this will be achieved," the study said.
Leading companies, including some of the world's biggest marine polluters, have now called for countries to begin negotiations on a comprehensive, legally binding treaty on the management of plastic in a statement releasing released on 17 January.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
War may loom, but are there off-ramps?
DB jackets to get QR codes
Plastic litter could triple and outweigh fish in oceans by 2040: Study
RU teachers stage sit-in protesting ‘police action’ on SUST students
Current fiscal year ADP hobbling towards target
BD ranks 13th in corruption perception index
No impact on BD’s joining peace missions as UN works with scrutiny: FM  
European Parliament MP seeks ban on RAB


Latest News
Bangladesh-Russia partnership fully meets their common interests: Russian FM
Three killed, six injured in Nilphamari train crash
SUST students break hunger strike after 7-day
Microsoft sees strong earnings on cloud computing
Used cars turn to gold as Sri Lanka economy skids on the edge
UN calls on Burkina military to free president 'immediately'
Omicron risk remains very high: WHO
Students ready to break hunger strike at Zafar Iqbal’s request
4 killed after storm Ana hits Mozambique, Malawi
Pfizer, BioNTech start trial of omicron-targeted vaccine
Most Read News
Shut all illegal brick kilns in 3 CHT districts by 7 days: HC
Bangladesh 13th most corrupt country
18 dead in clashes in Indonesia's West Papua
French President Emmanuel Macron has lunch in the canteen
Mahathir joking at hospital: Family
Fire at power distribution centre in city
Children wait for free bread in front of a bakery in Kabul on January
7 Bangladeshis die of cold on way to Italy crossing Mediterranean
Pakistan swears in Ayesha Malik as first woman SC judge
US puts 8,500 troops on heightened alert amid Russia tension
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft