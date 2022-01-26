Plastic litter could triple and outweigh fish in oceans by 2040: Study

Plastic pollution will outweigh the fish in the world's oceans in the coming decades, revealed a study that called for a global plastics treaty to stem the tide of the world's pollution.

The report by-United Kingdom-based non-governmental organization Environmental Investiga-tion Agency (EIA), comes weeks before the United Nations Environment Assembly ( UNEA), in Nairobi, Kenya, where member states are set to negotiate a treaty on plastic pollution on a global scale.

There are around 700 million tonnes of fish in the

ocean, by 2025, but there will be an estimated 250 million tonnes of plastic in the sea, according to the report titled connecting the dots: Plastic pollution and the planetary emergency.

Plastics could increase to about 700 million tonnes by 2040, and by mid-century, marine litter will likely far exceed the weight of all fish in every ocean on earth, said that agency, which investigates and campaigns against environmental crime and abuse.

"There is a deadly ticking clock counting swiftly down," said Tom Gammage, EIA's oceans campaigner and lead author of the report,

"The air we breathe now contains plastic micro particles; there is plastic in Arctic snow, plastic in soils and plastic in our food,"

The United Nations Environmental Programme ( UNEP), has identified climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution as three "existential environmental l threats," . Pollution is the only pillar that lacks a policy from UN member states to curb the waste crisis, the UN has dedicated multilateral environmental agreements to tackle climate change and biodiversity loss for nearly three decades.

In November last year, there was no discussion at the 29th Conference of Parties ( COP) about plastic waste despite the established connection between its production and related greenhouse gas emissions, the study said.

The Convention on Biological Diversity ( CBD), COP15 will convene later that year to negotiate the future biodiversity agenda, one of the targets of which is to eliminate plastic waste discharges, although "It is unclear how this will be achieved," the study said.

Leading companies, including some of the world's biggest marine polluters, have now called for countries to begin negotiations on a comprehensive, legally binding treaty on the management of plastic in a statement releasing released on 17 January.









