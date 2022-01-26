RU teachers stage sit-in protesting ‘police action’ on SUST students

RAJSHAHI, Jan 25: Teachers of Rajshahi University on Tuesday staged a sit-in at 'Shaheed Buddhijibi Chattar' on the campus protesting ' police action on Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) students and expressing solidarity with the ongoing students' movement.

The teachers urged the government to accept the

demands of the SUST students.

Addressing the protest programme, Abdullah Al Mamun, Associate Professor of Mass Communication and Journalism department said, "Police attack on students is noting new. The students of this university were also attacked on the previous days. The peaceful movement in 2014 was attacked. In 2003, Rokeya Hall students were attacked during peaceful protest. The attack incidents are still happening. Why did it happen at SUST? Just because they spoke against dictetorship!"





