Current fiscal year ADP hobbling towards target

Although half of the current fiscal year (2021-22) has passed, the progress of the Annual Development Programme (ADP) is less than one-fourth percent of the total target.

In six months (from July-December 2021), only 24 percent of the ADP has been implemented. The slowest implementation of this ADP has been in the health and trade sectors of the government.

The Implementation Monitoring and Evaluation Division (IMED) of the Ministry of Planning has released updated information on ADP implementation.

IMED sources said that coronavirus continues to push for development. This rate is slightly higher than the last fiscal year but lower than the fiscal year preceding the last fiscal year.

In this context, the Planning Commission Secretary Pradeep Ranjan Chakraborty said, the Covid-19 pandemic is still going on. This, of course, has had an impact on project implementation. That's normal. However, there are still 6 months left in the fiscal year. There is no need to worry.

According to the IMED report, the ministries and departments have been able to spend Tk 56,962 crore in the first six months of the current fiscal year (July-December). Of this, Tk 34,089 crore has been spent from government funds, Tk 19,553 crore from foreign aid and Tk 2,731 crore from autonomous agencies' own funds.

However, this rate is 15 percent more than the same period of the last fiscal year. In the same period of the last fiscal year, it was able to spend Tk 51,266 crore.

Development work was quite stagnant due to coronavirus in the first six months of last fiscal year. Although it was normal this time, it lacked in desired pace in work.

The six-month ADP implementation rate is significantly lower than the same period of the previous year, except for the last fiscal year.

In the six months of 2019-20 fiscal year, the ADP implementation rate was 26.59 percent, in 2018-19 fiscal year it was 27.45 percent, and in 2017-18 fiscal year it was 27.02 percent.

In the current fiscal year, the size of ADP is Tk 236, 793 crore. Of the 1,591 projects in the ADP, 1,372 are investment projects, 120 are technical assistance projects, 9 are development projects from own allocation and 90 are self-financed projects.

The Department of Statistics and Information Management is behind everything in the implementation of ADP. In six months, their implementation rate is 1.61 percent. Even with an allocation of Tk 1,421 crore, only Tk 22.95 crore has been spent.

The security services department has spent Tk 57.62 crore with an allocation of Tk 1,256 crore. Implementation rate is 4.6 percent.

The implementation rate of the Commerce Ministry is 5.31 percent. Although the allocation was Tk 419 crore, the expenditure was Tk 22.26 crore.

Among those who are lagging behind are Financial Institutions Division 9.01 percent, Ministry of Foreign Affairs 7.34 percent and Bangladesh Public Service Commission 7.96 percent.

Implementation of the ADP usually gathers pace in the closing of a fiscal year. But this time, almost all works remained suspended, signaling another poor finish in ADP utilization

Professor Mustafizur Rahman, former Executive Director of the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) told the Daily Observer: "At the beginning of a financial year, ministries and divisions show the least interest in ADP execution. But at the end of the year they spend the budget quickly, which badly affects project quality."

He said the overall economy has been affected in the outgoing fiscal year. As a result, the ADP implementation rate decreased due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

According to sources, the local government division has spent Tk 9,091 crore or 26.72 percent against the allocation of Tk 33,901 crore.

The power division has spent Tk 6,467 crore or 23.05 per cent against the allocation of Tk 28,056 crore.

The Division of Road Transport and Highways has spent Tk 8,953 crore or 28.36 per cent against the allocation of Tk 28,041 crore.

The Science and Technology Ministry has spent Tk 4,815 crore or 23.34 percent against the allocation of Tk 20,633 crore.

The ADP allocation of the Railways Ministry is Tk 13,558 crore. On the other hand, it has spent Tk 3,602 crore or 26.57 percent in six months.

Despite receiving an allocation of Tk 13,000 crore, the health services division has been able to spend only Tk 1,278 crore or 9.84 percent of the allocation.

Besides, the Secondary and Higher Education division has implemented 23.70 percent, the Department of Bridges 17.68 percent, the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education 24.76 percent and the Ministry of Shipping 11.52 percent.







