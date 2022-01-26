Video
Wednesday, 26 January, 2022
Front Page

BD ranks 13th in corruption perception index

Published : Wednesday, 26 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 218
Staff Correspondent

Despite securing similar score, 26, like the previous year of 2020, Bangladesh has been ranked 13th among the most corrupt countries in the latest Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) improving by one step.
Securing similar points in 2020, Bangladesh was ranked at 12th in the CPI index, the Transparency International (TI) released on Tuesday through a virtual press conference.
On behalf of TI, its Bangladesh chapter - Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) - unveiled the CPI report in Dhaka. TIB Executive Director Dr Iftekharuzzaman briefed media about the report.
TIB Adviser (Executive Management) Prof Dr Sumaiya Khayer, Director (Policy and Research) Mohammad Rafiqul Hasan and Director (Outreach and Communications) Sheikh Manjur-e-Alam were also present at the programme.
The TI, a global anti-corruption body, prepared the CPI among 180 countries and territories by their perceived levels of public sector corruption every year. The results are given on a scale of 0 (highly corrupt) to 100 (very clean). In last four years, Bangladesh scored same 26 points.
Expressing frustration in the press conference, TIB ED Iftekharuzzaman said, "Our performance has been disappointing as the key element in the score has not changed. We are in the same
place as before. We have been stuck in the same score of 26 for the last four years. In 2017, the score was 28."
According to the index, Bangladesh continues to be the second-most corrupt country in South Asia. It is ranked 147th from the top of the list of 180 countries.
On the other hand, Bhutan has the lowest level of corruption in South Asia, with a score of 68.
He said that Bangladesh received a score of 26 out of 100. The score for 2021 is the same as in 2020, 2019, and 2018. Counting from the top, Bangladesh is ranked 147th, one position lower than in 2020, and from the bottom, it is ranked 13th, one position higher than in 2020.
Afghanistan secured the top spot in the region. Bangladesh is the third-most corrupt among 31 Asia-Pacific countries, according to the index.
Dr Iftekharuzzaman said though there was scope for Bangladesh to do better than the previous years, it failed to achieve the scope. The performance is disappointing. There has been no improvement in score since 2020, with the score remaining stagnated at 26 for the past 10 years, according to trend analysis.
"If the announcement of 'Zero tolerance against corruption' of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and rule of law could be implemented, Bangladesh might improve in the CPI. But, it failed," he said, adding, "The country is losing its one third of national income due to corruption. More than 89 per cent of the people are being compelled to pay bribes to get necessary services. It has turned as a part of life." He also informed that the global picture of CPI is not promising at all. Due to violation of human rights and deficiency in democratic culture across the world, the culture of corruption remaining stagnated.
The report said though Bangladesh, India, Nepal and Bhutan have secured similar score of CPI like previous years, it has deteriorated in Pakistan, Maldives, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan.


