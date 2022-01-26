No impact on BD’s joining peace missions as UN works with scrutiny: FM  

Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said on Tuesday that there will be no impact on Bangladeshis' joining peacekeeping missions as the United Nations (UN) takes peacekeepers with much scrutiny.

"UN takes peacekeepers after scrutiny. So, we aren't worried that much about this," Foreign Minister told reporters while responding to a question about the letter sent by 12 human rights organisations to UN Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix on November last.

Dr Momen said the government will share accurate information against the propaganda. In the letter dated November 8, the organisations said the United Nations Department of Peace Operations should ban the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) from UN deployment.

Quoting their (UN) spokesperson, Bangladesh Foreign Minister said that the "UN always takes

people with scrutiny. They've long been taking (Bangladeshis), we hoped that there will be no impact on Bangladeshis' joining peacekeeping missions," he said.

Dr Momen, made all these comments while paid homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the occasion of the 21st founding anniversary of the Foundation and inaugurated a month-long exhibition at the Liberation War Museum on Tuesday separately.

"UN received the letter. They acknowledged that they received the letter," said the Foreign Minister, adding that the UN did not do anything based on the letter.

Dr Momen said everyone in the country knows RAB has been working in a very efficient way with honesty and they earned wider acceptability.

"The government will take action if there is any deviation of the law and there has already been punishment in a few cases," the Foreign Minister said mentioning the incident of Narayanganj.

Dr Momen said the most unfortunate thing is that in many cases the US taught how RAB will take action. "If there's any problem in their rules of engagement, then we'll tell the US, you give them (RAB) fresh training so that no deviation takes place," he said.

Foreign Minister said the Awami League government had appointed a PR (public relations) firm, not lobbyist, to promote good governance and a positive image of Bangladesh.

He said when they (BNP-Jamaat) appointed lobbyists to halt the trials of war criminals, the government appointed the PR firm to change the wrong perception.

"We call it a PR firm, not a lobbyist," said the Foreign Minister after attending a function in the city while responding to questions from reporters.

He said there is nothing wrong in engaging lobbyists but the objectives of engaging them matter when its aim is to harm the country and its interests.

Referring to appointment of lobbyists by BNP, the Foreign Minister said the key objective of that was to harm the country and its interests.

Dr Momen said there might be many parties in the country with various opinions within a party and one particular party may not like the policy of another party.

But it is very unfortunate if someone gets engaged in harming the reputation of their own country, he said, adding that some of the organisations keep doing it and spending money behind the foreigners seeking suspension of all kinds of support to Bangladesh.

The Foreign Minister said these may be the result of their commitment to the country and lack of sincerity. "We hope they'll refrain from these misdeeds." Dr Momen said various organisations at home and abroad and their lobbyists have long been spreading propaganda against Bangladesh and based on that propaganda the 12 international human rights bodies wrote a letter to the UN in November last year.

"It is for sure that an international organisation does not necessarily always be a good organisation, and one of the organisations which talked against RAB once said there were weapons of mass destruction in Iraq," the Foreign Minister said.

"Based on that, the US really thought there were weapons of mass destruction in Iraq. Rest is known to you," Dr Momen said.

"I would like to tell the US government to recall the past how a big international human rights organisation misguided them," he said not a single weapon of mass destruction was found in Iraq.

Later then US Secretary of State Colin Powell had to say, "I'm sorry. That's an unfortunate position for them." Earlier, he along with Foundation leaders paid homage to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by laying a wreath at his portrait in front of the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi 32 in the city. After paying homage to Bangabandhu, the Foreign Minister administered the oath to the leaders of the Foundation.

Later, the Foreign Minister inaugurated a month-long exhibition at the Liberation War Museum as the chief guest while State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Dr Md Enamur Rahman, MP, attended it as a special guest.

The Embassy of Switzerland in Bangladesh, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the Liberation War Museum of Bangladesh have jointly brought this exhibition to Dhaka, in collaboration with the Photo Elysee Museum of Lausanne, Switzerland.











