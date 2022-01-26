Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 26 January, 2022, 11:31 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest SUST students break hunger strike after 7-day      
Home Front Page

European Parliament MP seeks ban on RAB

Published : Wednesday, 26 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 198
Diplomatic Correspondent

A European Parliament member from Slovakia has urged the European Union (EU) seeking sanctions against the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on allegations of extra judicial killings and enforced disappearance claiming it is responsible for or complicit in, or has directly or
indirectly engaged in, serious human rights abuse in Bangladesh.
Ivan Stefanec a Slovak politician and business manager, former member of the Slovak Parliament and current member of the European Parliament for Christian Democratic Movement has sent a letter to the European Union (EU) on 20 January seeking sanctions RAB, diplomatic sources said.
Slovakia, wrote the letter on Bangladesh to Josep Borrell Fontelles, Vice President of the EU for foreign affairs and security policy on 20 January.
On December 10, the United States government designated RAB as a "foreign entity that is responsible for or complicit in, or has directly or indirectly engaged in, serious human rights abuse," under the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act.
The letter said, instead of taking steps toward reform, the Bangladesh government has responded to the announcement of US sanctions with denials and retaliation against human rights defenders and victims' families. Families of victims of enforced disappearance report that officers are showing up at their homes, threatening them, and forcing them to sign false statements that their family member was not forcibly disappeared and that they had intentionally misled the police.
Stating the Bangladesh's political and socio cultural situation, Ivan termed "it is an unbearable situation for the opposition political party."
On December 5, the UN Working Group on Enforced and Involuntary Disappearances voiced concerns that "members of the RAB would be eligible to participate in UN peacekeeping operations, without any previous investigation into their alleged involvement in the commission of human rights abuses or a thorough vetting process." The Working Group also said that officers involved in, or willing to tolerate, abuses "appear to be promoted and rewarded within the Bangladesh security and law enforcement forces."
In March 2021, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said that "[a]llegations of torture and ill-treatment by the Rapid Action Battalion have been a long-standing concern." In its concluding observations during Bangladesh's 2019 review of its obligations under the Convention against Torture, the Committee against Torture stated that it is "concerned at reports that personnel that have served with the Rapid Action Battalion have frequently been deployed for service with United Nations peace missions."
The UN Committee against Torture recommended that the Bangladesh government "establish an independent vetting procedure, with appropriate UN guidance, for all military and police personnel proposed for deployment in UN peace missions and ensure that no person or unit implicated in the commission of torture, extrajudicial killing, disappearances or other serious human rights violations is selected for service."
The United States also sanctioned seven current or former officials of the Rapid Action Battalion, including the country's police chief, Benazir Ahmed, who has a long history of employment with the UN. Ahmed served as director general of the RAB from 2015 to 2019 - a period when there were 136 reported extrajudicial executions and 10 enforced disappearances, allegedly by officers under his command. During this time, former UN Under-Secretary-General Herve Ladsous appointed him as an expert member of an independent review team for an "External Review of the Functions, Structure, and Capacity of the UN Police Division."
"The deployment of members of the RAB in peacekeeping operations reinforces a message that grave human rights abuses will not preclude one from service under the UN flag and increases the chances of human rights abuses being committed in UN missions," said Louis Charbonneau, United Nations director at Human Rights Watch. "The UN should send a clear signal to host and troop-contributing countries that abusive units will not be part of the UN." However, the UNHRC has said it will look into the issue.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
War may loom, but are there off-ramps?
DB jackets to get QR codes
Plastic litter could triple and outweigh fish in oceans by 2040: Study
RU teachers stage sit-in protesting ‘police action’ on SUST students
Current fiscal year ADP hobbling towards target
BD ranks 13th in corruption perception index
No impact on BD’s joining peace missions as UN works with scrutiny: FM  
European Parliament MP seeks ban on RAB


Latest News
Bangladesh-Russia partnership fully meets their common interests: Russian FM
Three killed, six injured in Nilphamari train crash
SUST students break hunger strike after 7-day
Microsoft sees strong earnings on cloud computing
Used cars turn to gold as Sri Lanka economy skids on the edge
UN calls on Burkina military to free president 'immediately'
Omicron risk remains very high: WHO
Students ready to break hunger strike at Zafar Iqbal’s request
4 killed after storm Ana hits Mozambique, Malawi
Pfizer, BioNTech start trial of omicron-targeted vaccine
Most Read News
Shut all illegal brick kilns in 3 CHT districts by 7 days: HC
Bangladesh 13th most corrupt country
18 dead in clashes in Indonesia's West Papua
French President Emmanuel Macron has lunch in the canteen
Mahathir joking at hospital: Family
Fire at power distribution centre in city
Children wait for free bread in front of a bakery in Kabul on January
7 Bangladeshis die of cold on way to Italy crossing Mediterranean
Pakistan swears in Ayesha Malik as first woman SC judge
US puts 8,500 troops on heightened alert amid Russia tension
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft