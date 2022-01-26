European Parliament MP seeks ban on RAB

A European Parliament member from Slovakia has urged the European Union (EU) seeking sanctions against the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on allegations of extra judicial killings and enforced disappearance claiming it is responsible for or complicit in, or has directly or

indirectly engaged in, serious human rights abuse in Bangladesh.

Ivan Stefanec a Slovak politician and business manager, former member of the Slovak Parliament and current member of the European Parliament for Christian Democratic Movement has sent a letter to the European Union (EU) on 20 January seeking sanctions RAB, diplomatic sources said.

Slovakia, wrote the letter on Bangladesh to Josep Borrell Fontelles, Vice President of the EU for foreign affairs and security policy on 20 January.

On December 10, the United States government designated RAB as a "foreign entity that is responsible for or complicit in, or has directly or indirectly engaged in, serious human rights abuse," under the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act.

The letter said, instead of taking steps toward reform, the Bangladesh government has responded to the announcement of US sanctions with denials and retaliation against human rights defenders and victims' families. Families of victims of enforced disappearance report that officers are showing up at their homes, threatening them, and forcing them to sign false statements that their family member was not forcibly disappeared and that they had intentionally misled the police.

Stating the Bangladesh's political and socio cultural situation, Ivan termed "it is an unbearable situation for the opposition political party."

On December 5, the UN Working Group on Enforced and Involuntary Disappearances voiced concerns that "members of the RAB would be eligible to participate in UN peacekeeping operations, without any previous investigation into their alleged involvement in the commission of human rights abuses or a thorough vetting process." The Working Group also said that officers involved in, or willing to tolerate, abuses "appear to be promoted and rewarded within the Bangladesh security and law enforcement forces."

In March 2021, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said that "[a]llegations of torture and ill-treatment by the Rapid Action Battalion have been a long-standing concern." In its concluding observations during Bangladesh's 2019 review of its obligations under the Convention against Torture, the Committee against Torture stated that it is "concerned at reports that personnel that have served with the Rapid Action Battalion have frequently been deployed for service with United Nations peace missions."

The UN Committee against Torture recommended that the Bangladesh government "establish an independent vetting procedure, with appropriate UN guidance, for all military and police personnel proposed for deployment in UN peace missions and ensure that no person or unit implicated in the commission of torture, extrajudicial killing, disappearances or other serious human rights violations is selected for service."

The United States also sanctioned seven current or former officials of the Rapid Action Battalion, including the country's police chief, Benazir Ahmed, who has a long history of employment with the UN. Ahmed served as director general of the RAB from 2015 to 2019 - a period when there were 136 reported extrajudicial executions and 10 enforced disappearances, allegedly by officers under his command. During this time, former UN Under-Secretary-General Herve Ladsous appointed him as an expert member of an independent review team for an "External Review of the Functions, Structure, and Capacity of the UN Police Division."

"The deployment of members of the RAB in peacekeeping operations reinforces a message that grave human rights abuses will not preclude one from service under the UN flag and increases the chances of human rights abuses being committed in UN missions," said Louis Charbonneau, United Nations director at Human Rights Watch. "The UN should send a clear signal to host and troop-contributing countries that abusive units will not be part of the UN." However, the UNHRC has said it will look into the issue.









