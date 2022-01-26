Agitating SUST students restore power to VC’s residence after 30hrs



Interns attending hunger striking SUST students put up an update of the condition of the students at midday Tuesday. photo : bdnews24.com

Students, who have been protesting and refusing to eat or drink demanding the resignation of the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Farid Uddin Ahmed, cut off power to his home on Sunday evening.

Protestors said the intention was to convey to the VC some of the difficulties the protesting students were facing. "Apart from the VC's residence, this same connection also goes to guest houses, dormitories, and around 30 residential houses. For a Vice-Chancellor, so many people and families have suffered. Please accept our apologies for the inconvenience," they said.

The agitating students agreed to allow food parcels brought by the teachers for Prof Farid Uddin Ahmed on Tuesday afternoon. However, instead of the teachers, the food was sent inside the residence of the VC by the policemen on duty. Earlier

on Monday evening, teachers, including university Proctor Alamgir Kabir, brought food for the students and the Vice-Chancellor. At that time, the agitating students prevented the teachers from entering the residence of the Vice-Chancellor with food.

Meanwhile, the mobile banking numbers of the current and former SUST students used to send financial assistance for the ongoing protest have stopped working since last afternoon, said students of the university. Five former students of the University were picked up allegedly by members of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) from Dhaka on Monday night.

At the same time, the medical team from Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital, which was providing healthcare to the students on hunger strike in front of the VC's residence, also discontinued services, the agitating students added.

After analyzing the students health reports, senior doctors found out that if the strike was prolonged, the student could go into deep coma resulting in heart failure at any moment. "We are very concerned for their wellbeing," the medical team commented.





