5 SUST students held in Dhaka for financing strikers in Sylhet





The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) arrested five former students of Sylhet University of Science and Technology (SUST) from different areas of the capital.

The CID has meanwhile handed the suspects over to Sylhet police on Tuesday.

They have been picked up from different places of Dhaka, Sylhet Metropolitan Police Commissioner Md Nisharul Arif confirmed this on Tuesday. Now, the five are on the way to Sylhet, he said.

The family of the detained persons alleged that the five were detained from Uttara and Farmgate areas for sending money to the protesting students.

Two former students of SUST -- Reza Noor Muin and Habibur Rahman -- were picked up from Dhaka's Uttara area on Monday night.

Family members and friends claimed that they were picked up for sending money to the protesters at SUST.

According to Shah Razi Siddique, also a former student of SUST, Habibur donated only Tk 1,000 to the protesters.









