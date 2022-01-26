Video
Wednesday, 26 January, 2022, 11:31 AM
16,033 new C-19 cases, 18 deaths in 24hrs

Published : Wednesday, 26 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 208
Staff Correspondent

A health worker collecting swab sample from a suspected corona patient at Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Tuesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The country recorded the second highest Covid-19 detection during the pandemic as 16,033 new cases were detected in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Tuesday, bringing the number of cases to 1,715,997.
During the time, 18 more patients died due to Covid-19 taking the death toll at 28,256.
However, the country registered the highest daily caseload of 16,230 on July 28 last year, while the highest infection rate of 32.55 per cent was recorded on July 24.
Besides, 1,095 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the 1,558,954 and overall recovery rate at 90.85 per cent, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).    
The country logged positivity rate of  32.40 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands in the country at 13.98 per cent and the death rate at 1.65 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 857 labs across the country tested 49,492 samples.
Of the 18 deceased, 12 were male and six female. Of them, one was under 10 years old, one was between 11-20, two were between 41-50 years old, five were between 51-60, four within 61-70, three were between 71-80, and two were within 91-100 years old.
The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 in 2020 and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18 of the same year.
The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.
The fast-spreading      coronavirus has so far claimed over 5.6 million lives and infected over 352 million people throughout the world, according to Worldometer.
More than 280 million people have recovered from the disease, which has affected 223 countries and territories across the planet.


