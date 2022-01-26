85pc of hospitalized C-19 patients are unvaccinated, says Minister

Despite increasing the number of coronavirus patients across the country, there are fewer patients admitted in hospitals and fewer deaths are occurred said Health Minister Zahid Maleque.

The Health Minister made the remarks at a virtual meeting on Tuesday. The meeting was organized by Bangladesh Private Medical College Association (BPMCA).

However, he said 85 per cent of those coming to the hospital did not get the Covid-19 vaccine. The minister said that a very small number of (dying) patients who have been vaccinated have to be admitted to the hospital.

Zahid Maleque said, "Even if Omicron is mild, if the number of victims is high then the death will also increase. In order to deal with coronavirus, everyone has to follow the hygiene rules, including wearing a face mask."

"Government hospitals as well as private hospitals have played an important role in countering the first and second wave of coronavirus. As in the past, private hospitals need to work

together to tackle the current third wave," he added.

MA Mobin Khan, BPMCA President, presided over the meeting while State Minister for Relief and Disaster Management Dr Enamur Rahman, Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam also spoke while the chairmen and managing directors of various private medical colleges were present.









