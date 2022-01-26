Video
Wednesday, 26 January, 2022
GK Shamim's mother sent to jail

Published : Wednesday, 26 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Court Correspondent

Ayesha Akter, mother of controversial contractor SM Golam Kibria Shamim, better known as GK Shamim, was sent to jail by a Dhaka court on Tuesday in a case filed for amassing wealth illegally.
Judge KM Imrul Kayes of Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court rejected the bail prayer of Ayesha and ordered her to jail after she surrendered before it.
 On November 16 last year, the court accepted the charge-sheet filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) against GK Shamim and his mother and it issued   arrest warrant against Ayesha as she was on run. And the accused GK Shamim is in jail in the case.
On behalf of the accused, defence counsel Md Mizanur Rahman, filed the bail prayer and participated in the hearing.



