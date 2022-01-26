Corona infection rate increases in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 25: Corona infection rate and corona positive patients rapidly increased in Chattogram city and district since last one months.

The number of victims has been increasing day by day since the beginning of this year.

A total of 1348 people were detected positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours after testing 3,069 samples in ten COVID-19 laboratories in Chattogram district. The infection rate is 36.54 percent. Dr Ilias Chowdhury, civil surgeon of Chattogram district, said the number of Covid-19 cases again speedily rose to 1,13,460 as 1,348 more people were reported positive for Covid-19 till Tuesday morning.

Dr Ilias Chowdhury mentioned the pandemic situation is again deteriorating rapidly during the last four weeks in the district.

At the same time, the number of healed Covid-19 patients rose to 96,898 with the recovery of 504 more patients during the time in the district.

The average recovery rate currently stands at 85.40 percent in Chattogram city and district.

With three more new deaths recorded during the period, the death toll remains raised at 1,346.

A total of 1,976 infected patients are now undergoing treatment at different designated hospitals here. -BSS





