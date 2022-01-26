Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 26 January, 2022, 11:30 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest SUST students break hunger strike after 7-day      
Home City News

Corona infection rate increases in Ctg

Published : Wednesday, 26 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 155

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 25: Corona infection rate and corona positive patients rapidly increased in Chattogram city and district since last one months.   
The number of victims has been increasing day by day since the beginning of this year.   
A total of 1348 people were detected positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours after testing 3,069 samples in ten COVID-19 laboratories in Chattogram district. The infection rate is 36.54 percent. Dr Ilias Chowdhury, civil surgeon of Chattogram district, said the number of Covid-19 cases again speedily rose to 1,13,460 as 1,348 more people were reported positive for Covid-19 till Tuesday morning.  
Dr Ilias Chowdhury mentioned the pandemic situation is again deteriorating rapidly during the last four weeks in the district.  
At the same time, the number of healed Covid-19 patients rose to 96,898 with the recovery of 504 more patients during the time in the district.  
The average recovery rate currently stands at 85.40 percent in Chattogram city and district.  
With three more new deaths recorded during the period, the death toll remains raised at 1,346.  
A total of 1,976 infected patients are now undergoing treatment at different designated hospitals here.      -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Death anniv
Suspended NU exam starts Feb 7
Corona infection rate increases in Ctg
RU teachers stage sit-in protesting ‘police action’ on SUST students
7 Bangladeshi migrants on boat to Lampedusa die
989 test positives for Covid-19 in Ctg
DMP arrests 52 for selling, consuming drugs
3 deer poachers held in Khulna


Latest News
Bangladesh-Russia partnership fully meets their common interests: Russian FM
Three killed, six injured in Nilphamari train crash
SUST students break hunger strike after 7-day
Microsoft sees strong earnings on cloud computing
Used cars turn to gold as Sri Lanka economy skids on the edge
UN calls on Burkina military to free president 'immediately'
Omicron risk remains very high: WHO
Students ready to break hunger strike at Zafar Iqbal’s request
4 killed after storm Ana hits Mozambique, Malawi
Pfizer, BioNTech start trial of omicron-targeted vaccine
Most Read News
Shut all illegal brick kilns in 3 CHT districts by 7 days: HC
Bangladesh 13th most corrupt country
18 dead in clashes in Indonesia's West Papua
French President Emmanuel Macron has lunch in the canteen
Mahathir joking at hospital: Family
Fire at power distribution centre in city
Children wait for free bread in front of a bakery in Kabul on January
7 Bangladeshis die of cold on way to Italy crossing Mediterranean
Pakistan swears in Ayesha Malik as first woman SC judge
US puts 8,500 troops on heightened alert amid Russia tension
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft