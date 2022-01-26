Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 26 January, 2022, 11:30 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest SUST students break hunger strike after 7-day      
Home City News

RU teachers stage sit-in protesting ‘police action’ on SUST students

Published : Wednesday, 26 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 152

RAJSHAHI, Jan 25: Teachers of Rajshahi University on Tuesday staged a sit-in at 'Shaheed Buddhijibi Chattar' on the campus  protesting ' police action on Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) students and expressing solidarity with the ongoing students' movement.
The teachers urged the government to accept the demands of the SUST students.
Addressing the protest programme, Abdullah Al Mamun, Associate Professor of Mass Communication and Journalism department said, "Police attack on students is noting new. The students of this university were also attacked on the previous days. The peaceful movement in 2014 was attacked. In 2003, Rokeya Hall students were attacked during peaceful protest. The attack incidents are still happening. Why did it happen at SUST? Just because they spoke against dictetorship!"
Kazi Mamun Haider, assistant professor in the same department, said, I have seen the students' movement for the last 10-20 years. In SUST, they wanted to compromise with the administration. The students have been on hunger strike for more than 140 hours but the government is not paying attention to them. We have started the movement supporting the SUST students and our program will continue.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Death anniv
Suspended NU exam starts Feb 7
Corona infection rate increases in Ctg
RU teachers stage sit-in protesting ‘police action’ on SUST students
7 Bangladeshi migrants on boat to Lampedusa die
989 test positives for Covid-19 in Ctg
DMP arrests 52 for selling, consuming drugs
3 deer poachers held in Khulna


Latest News
Bangladesh-Russia partnership fully meets their common interests: Russian FM
Three killed, six injured in Nilphamari train crash
SUST students break hunger strike after 7-day
Microsoft sees strong earnings on cloud computing
Used cars turn to gold as Sri Lanka economy skids on the edge
UN calls on Burkina military to free president 'immediately'
Omicron risk remains very high: WHO
Students ready to break hunger strike at Zafar Iqbal’s request
4 killed after storm Ana hits Mozambique, Malawi
Pfizer, BioNTech start trial of omicron-targeted vaccine
Most Read News
Shut all illegal brick kilns in 3 CHT districts by 7 days: HC
Bangladesh 13th most corrupt country
18 dead in clashes in Indonesia's West Papua
French President Emmanuel Macron has lunch in the canteen
Mahathir joking at hospital: Family
Fire at power distribution centre in city
Children wait for free bread in front of a bakery in Kabul on January
7 Bangladeshis die of cold on way to Italy crossing Mediterranean
Pakistan swears in Ayesha Malik as first woman SC judge
US puts 8,500 troops on heightened alert amid Russia tension
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft