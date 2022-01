Prime Bank has donated umbrellas to the dedicated police force of Chattogram Metropolitan Police to help provide uninterrupted services during unfavorable weather. Md. Anwarul Islam, SEVP and Regional Head Ctg of Prime Bank handing over 500 pieces of umbrellas to N M Nasir Uddin, Deputy Police Commissioner, Ctg South (Traffic) at a function held in Ctg recently.

Prime Bank has donated umbrellas to the dedicated police force of Chattogram Metropolitan Police to help provide uninterrupted services during unfavorable weather. Md. Anwarul Islam, SEVP and Regional Head Ctg of Prime Bank handing over 500 pieces of umbrellas to N M Nasir Uddin, Deputy Police Commissioner, Ctg South (Traffic) at a function held in Ctg recently.