BDBL signs deal to implement mobile apps

Wednesday, 26 January, 2022, 11:30 AM
Home Business

Published : Wednesday, 26 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Business Desk

Bangladesh Development Bank Ltd (BDBL) has signed an agreement with Era Infotech Ltd to upgrade bank's core banking software aiming to implement Mobile banking, Internet banking and ATM card.
Kazi Alamgir, Managing Director and CEO of BDBL and Md. Serajul Islam, CEO of ERA Infotech Ltd signed the agreement on behalf their respective organizations at BDBL board room on Monday, says a press release.
High officials of both organisations were present on the occasion.


