

BDBL signs deal to implement mobile apps

Kazi Alamgir, Managing Director and CEO of BDBL and Md. Serajul Islam, CEO of ERA Infotech Ltd signed the agreement on behalf their respective organizations at BDBL board room on Monday, says a press release.

High officials of both organisations were present on the occasion.







