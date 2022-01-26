Video
Wednesday, 26 January, 2022
Business

Padma Bank, Shadhin Fintech signs business MoU

Published : Wednesday, 26 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Padma Bank, Shadhin Fintech signs business MoU

Padma Bank, Shadhin Fintech signs business MoU

Padma Bank and Shadhin Fintech signed a Memorandum on Understandings (MoU) to create nano loan product for Bangladesh.
The MoU was signed by Zabed Amin Chief Operating Officer from Padma Bank and Kashfia Mahmud,CEO, Shadhin Fintech in presence of their senior officials at a signing ceremony held at Padma Bank's Gulshan Corporate Head office recently, says a press release.
The two companies will work together to create a web and App based platform where Customers can apply for Nano loans online. Borrowers' will submit NID and other supporting documents online which will be verified from respective organizations.
Credit scoring and Customer Analysis will be done through Artificial Intelligence based models which would provide very quick decision on all these applications.
The Nano loan product will be launched after regulatory approval of Bangladesh Bank.
The fourth generation Padma Bank Limited, which is owned by the government-owned Sonali, Janata, Agrani, Rupali Bank and ICB, has been providing modern banking services to its customers through 58 branches across the country.


