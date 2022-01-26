Marico BD declares 200pc interim cash dividend

The board of directors of Marico Bangladesh has declared a 200 per cent interim cash dividend for the year ending on March 31, 2022, based on three months financials for the period ended on June 30, 2021.

The record date for entitlement of the interim cash dividend is set on August 18, 2021, according to an official disclosure on Monday.

The board of directors of the company has approved the audited financial statements for April-June, 2021 and recommended the interim cash dividend, among others, at a meeting held on Monday evening using a digital platform.

The multinational company's revenue rose by 10.96 per cent year-on-year to Tk 3.34 billion in April-June, 2021, as per the audited financial statements.

The company's net profit also grew by 8.38 per cent to Tk 1.08 billion for April-June, 2021 compared to the same period of the previous year.

The company has also reported earnings per share (EPS) of 34.29 for April-June, 2021, as against Tk 31.64 for April-June, 2020.

The net operating cash flow per share (NOCFPS) of the company was 27.38 for April-June, 2021 as against Tk 33.74 for the same period last year.

The net asset value (NAV) per share was Tk 86.24 as of June 30, 2021, and Tk 75.50 as of June 30, 2020.

There will be no price limit on the trading of the shares of the company on Tuesday following its corporate declaration.

Each share of the multinational company, which was listed on the Dhaka bourse in 2009, closed at Tk 2,391 on Monday at DSE, gaining 0.92 per cent over the previous day. Its shares traded between Tk 1,562.50 and Tk 2,472.20 in the last year.

The company disbursed a total 900 per cent cash dividend for the year ended on March 31, 2021. In 2020, it provided a total 950 per cent cash dividend.

The company's paid-up capital is Tk 315 million and authorised capital is Tk 400 million while the total number of securities is 31.50 million.

The sponsor-directors own 90 per cent stake in the company, while institutional investors own 5.34 per cent, foreign investors 2.66 per cent and the general public 2.0 per cent as on May 31, 2021, the DSE data showed.



















