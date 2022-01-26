Reconditioned vehicle import surged by 54.8pc in July-Dec

Reconditioned vehicle import increased by 54.8 percent through Chittagong port from July to December of the ongoing fiscal 2021-22 compared with the same period of the previous fiscal year.

Members of Bangladesh Reconditioned Vehicles Importers and Dealers Association (BRVIDA) imported these vehicles through Chittagong and Mongla poers .

During this period a total of 8,768 reconditioned vehicles were imported from different countries like Japan, China, South Korea, Germany, the United States and the United Kingdom through Chittagong and Mongla ports.

Of these 70 per cent was hybrid fuel run vehicles. In the six months of FY21, a total of 5,662 reconditioned vehicles were imported. The National Board of Revenue (NBR) earned Tk 1280 crore from import of reconditioned vehicle from July to December of the current fiscal year, according to revenue board data.

The government earned Tk 2,783 crore from import of 14,170 reconditioned vehicles in the fiscal year 2020-2021. The lowest revenue of Tk 309 crore, was earned on import of 1,939 reconditioned vehicles in the fiscal year 2019-2020 when Covid-19 surged..

The highest revenue of Tk 3,076 crore, was earned on import of reconditioned vehicles in the fiscal year 2011-2012. Business sources said that the government revenue from import of reconditioned vehicles might reach a record high of Tk 4,000 crore at the end of the ongoing fiscal year.

Former BRVIDA president Abdul Haque told The Daily Observer that the government revenue from the sector reflected a vital sign as the reconditioned vehicle import increased due to an increasing demand for the used vehicles in local market.

The government has offered import duty benefits on import of hybrid vehicles, including micro buses, which also inspired the importers, he said.

Abdul Haque, also the managing director of Haq's Bay Automobiles Ltd, said, 'We import reconditioned vehicles targeting mostly the middle-income consumers and such consumers buy reconditioned vehicles as their resale value is high in our country.'

The demand for hybrid cars has gradually increased among consumers for offering lower fuel consumption, lower maintenance costs and a greener way to commute compared with their peers, he said.

He also suggested that the government should lower import duties on reconditioned vehicle in the upcoming budget and said, 'If the government cuts the duty, both import and revenue will increase in the coming days.'

Reconditioned vehicle traders have to pay 31 per cent to 826 per cent in import duty depending on car engine capacity, apart from 15 per cent value-added tax (VAT), 5 per cent advance tax, 5 per cent regulatory duty and 4 per cent advance trade VAT on tariff value.

According to the BRVIDA, around 850 reconditioned vehicle importers invested around Tk 30,000 crore in the sector.

















