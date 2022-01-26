

BB to issue Tk50 commemorative coin

The commemorative coin will be available for sale in Bangladesh and Japan accordingly.

Bangladesh Bank shall initially sell the coin to its customers through Motijheel Office and Taka Museum, Mirpur. Japan Mint shall sell the coin to its Japanese customers in Japan. Design and specifications of the commemorative silver coin are as follows:

This Tk50 denominated commemorative silver coin is round shaped and 35.00 mm in diameter. Each coin composes of 0.925 Fine Silver weighing 20.00 grams.

Obverse of the coin is inscribed with '50th Anniversary of Bangladesh-Japan Diplomatic Relations' logo in the middle, above the logo bunches of Cherry flower in stalk (national flower of Japan) and below the logo Water lily with bud floating on the water (national flower of Bangladesh) using color printing technology.













Celebrating 50 years of Bangladesh-Japan Diplomatic Relations, Bangladesh Bank and Japan Mint have jointly minted a silver coin denominating Tk 50 to be issued on February 10 next.The commemorative coin will be available for sale in Bangladesh and Japan accordingly.Bangladesh Bank shall initially sell the coin to its customers through Motijheel Office and Taka Museum, Mirpur. Japan Mint shall sell the coin to its Japanese customers in Japan. Design and specifications of the commemorative silver coin are as follows:This Tk50 denominated commemorative silver coin is round shaped and 35.00 mm in diameter. Each coin composes of 0.925 Fine Silver weighing 20.00 grams.Obverse of the coin is inscribed with '50th Anniversary of Bangladesh-Japan Diplomatic Relations' logo in the middle, above the logo bunches of Cherry flower in stalk (national flower of Japan) and below the logo Water lily with bud floating on the water (national flower of Bangladesh) using color printing technology.