Wednesday, 26 January, 2022, 11:29 AM
Home Business

BD firm provides chatbot solution to Mexican Govt

Published : Wednesday, 26 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Business Correspondent

REVE Chat (www.revechat.com), a SaaS-based Bangladeshi chatbot company, is giving a solution to the Mexican Government for facilitating access to information and protection of personal data for its citizens. REVE Chat provides an AI-enabled chatbot to the platform, says a press release.
REVE Chat is one of the technology ventures of REVE Group. REVE Chat provides SaaS-based live chat and Chatbot solutions for omnichannel including websites, WhatsApp, Facebook messenger and comments, Viber, etc.
The National Institute of Transparency, Access to Information, and Protection of Personal Data (INAI), the Mexican Government's autonomous constitutional body will deploy the AI-powered omnichannel chatbot to ensure proper guidance to citizens with accurate information, direction, automated service request processing, dispute management, etc. for guaranteeing two fundamental rights: access to public information and protection of personal data.
"It's a great pleasure for us to be part of the Mexican Government initiative to make public information easily available while protecting the personal data of its people," said M. Rezaul Hassan, the CEO of REVE Chat.
Rezaul Hassan went on to say, "Artificial intelligence is redefining almost every aspect of our life. In such a fast-changing tech world, we are focusing on improving how businesses, government, or any other organization communicate with their audiences and vice versa. We hope the chatbot will help numerous general people of Mexico to get public information and move ahead with data privacy protection."
PublicGold from Malaysia, Canadian Hearing Institute from Canada, Coolwinks from India, Bangladesh's LankaBangla Finance, Rokomari.com have already been using REVE Chatbot to serve their customers. REVE Chat has large enterprise customers across 30 countries, including Commercial Bank of Kuwait, Telecom Network Malawi, and South America's leading private transportation company 'Beat' to name a few. Some of the leading brands in Bangladesh such as Grameenphone, Southeast Bank, Othoba.com, and Transcom are using REVE Chat successfully to engage with their customers.


