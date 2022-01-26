Potential market segments for insurers identified in BD

Jan 25: Two insurance industry experts have identified several market segments that are currently under-served by insurers in Bangladesh.

Dhaka University's Professor Mohammed Mizanur Rahman, in an interview with a local newspaper, cites workers with hazardous jobs for whom access to insurance has not been facilitated. As an example, he says that although the insurance coverage for the ready-made garment (RMG) workers is now a compliance issue, very few factory owners pay heed to this requirement.

He also says that it is a priority for the construction industry to be brought under insurance coverage. There should be a rule that landowners or property developers have insurance for the building first before applying for a home loan or starting construction. Construction workers should also have insurance.

Students of schools, colleges and universities can be brought under the insurance umbrella, he said. Recently, the Dhaka University authorities have taken such an initiative to have students insured. Other educational institutions can do the same, suggests Prof Rahman.

He points out that Bangladesh is a natural disaster-prone area where farmers remain in constant fear of crop loss due to flooding or tidal surge. Moreover, every natural calamity takes a huge toll on cattle and poultry. Hence, crop insurance or insurance for cattle and poultry should be introduced here as well.

Bangladesh Insurance Association's president Sheikh Kabir Hossain, who was also interviewed, said, "Insurance for crops or cattle is not possible in the country, at least for the time being. The existing weather forecast system is confusing. Besides, insurance coverage for the agriculture sector requires huge amounts of investment. No single insurance company in the country can entertain insurance claims against a loss in the farming sector."

Collaboration among the international donor agencies and the government is needed to facilitate insurance coverage in the agriculture and livestock sectors.

Asked for the reason for the low insurance penetration in Bangladesh, Prof Rahman said, "There is a common perception that people here lack awareness about insurance."

However, lack of trustworthiness, the shortage of talent, unattractive insurance products and broadly, negligence of law enforcement and poor coordination among the government bodies, are also factors for the lack of popularity of the insurance sector. - Asia Insurance Review



